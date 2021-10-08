Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

News in Pictures – October 8th 2021

By John Post
October 8 2021, 2.59pm Updated: October 8 2021, 3.22pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Sikh community members participate in the funeral procession of slain Satinder Kaur, a government school teacher in Srinagar, India.Assailants fatally shot two schoolteachers in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday in a sudden rise in targeted killings of civilians in the disputed region, police said. AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan
The field guard Paul-Bernard Valette observes the vineyards with binoculars as the police is doing a round of surveillance in the vineyard to fight against grape theft in Chamoson, Switzerland. During the harvest period, grape thefts are observed every year in the Valais vineyards. This year, when the harvest is expected to be small and uneven, Chamoson has set up surveillance rounds at the request of the agricultural union. Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP
Passengers wait in a long line to get into JR Kawaguchi station in Kawaguchi, near Tokyo. Entry to the station was restricted due to aftermath of Thursday’s strong earthquake. Kyodo News via AP
An Iraqi federal policeman ?displays his ink-stained finger at a polling centre during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq. AP Photo/Hadi Mizban
An attendee dressed as Wanda Maximoff poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre in New York. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Giant panda twins, male Xiao Xiao, left, and female Lei Lei, 103 days after they were born at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. The twin cubs, which were palm-size pink creatures when born on June 23, got their names today chosen from hundreds of thousands of suggestions sent from fans around the country. Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP
Sotheby’s art handlers hang one of a trio of abstract paintings by Gerhard Richter, valued at £5,000,000 to £9,000,000 each, to be part of Sotheby’s contemporary art auction in London on October 14th during London Frieze week. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
A cormorant at Winkworth Arboretum enjoying the clear sky. Shutterstock
Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie outside Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, during their party’s Autumn conference. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
A life-size sculpture of John Lennon has gone on display in Carnaby Street to mark what would have been his 81st birthday on Saturday October 9. The sculpture, created in 2009 by the late artist Lawrence Holofcener, has been brought to its new location by his widow, Julia Holofcener, in partnership with Shaftesbury. David Parry/PA Wire

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier