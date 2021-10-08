News in Pictures – October 8th 2021 By John Post October 8 2021, 2.59pm Updated: October 8 2021, 3.22pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Sikh community members participate in the funeral procession of slain Satinder Kaur, a government school teacher in Srinagar, India.Assailants fatally shot two schoolteachers in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday in a sudden rise in targeted killings of civilians in the disputed region, police said. AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan The field guard Paul-Bernard Valette observes the vineyards with binoculars as the police is doing a round of surveillance in the vineyard to fight against grape theft in Chamoson, Switzerland. During the harvest period, grape thefts are observed every year in the Valais vineyards. This year, when the harvest is expected to be small and uneven, Chamoson has set up surveillance rounds at the request of the agricultural union. Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP Passengers wait in a long line to get into JR Kawaguchi station in Kawaguchi, near Tokyo. Entry to the station was restricted due to aftermath of Thursday’s strong earthquake. Kyodo News via AP An Iraqi federal policeman ?displays his ink-stained finger at a polling centre during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq. AP Photo/Hadi Mizban An attendee dressed as Wanda Maximoff poses during New York Comic Con at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Centre in New York. Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Giant panda twins, male Xiao Xiao, left, and female Lei Lei, 103 days after they were born at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. The twin cubs, which were palm-size pink creatures when born on June 23, got their names today chosen from hundreds of thousands of suggestions sent from fans around the country. Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP Sotheby’s art handlers hang one of a trio of abstract paintings by Gerhard Richter, valued at £5,000,000 to £9,000,000 each, to be part of Sotheby’s contemporary art auction in London on October 14th during London Frieze week. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire A cormorant at Winkworth Arboretum enjoying the clear sky. Shutterstock Scottish Greens co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie outside Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh, during their party’s Autumn conference. Jane Barlow/PA Wire A life-size sculpture of John Lennon has gone on display in Carnaby Street to mark what would have been his 81st birthday on Saturday October 9. The sculpture, created in 2009 by the late artist Lawrence Holofcener, has been brought to its new location by his widow, Julia Holofcener, in partnership with Shaftesbury. David Parry/PA Wire Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Theatre: Timely take on Ibsen shows real life can mirror fiction OPINION: Tip your taxi driver, while you still can Aaron Ramsdale aims to grab England opportunity with both hands Callum Davidson: Not many can match Ali McCann’s ability to cover the pitch but Cammy MacPherson is a good replacement