News in Pictures – 2 November 2021

By Louise Gowans
November 2 2021, 4.00pm
'Jet Man' Richard Browning demonstrating Gravity, a human jet suit system. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best breaking news images of the day.

Protesters from Insulate Britain blocking Great Charles Street Queensway in Birmingham. Jacob King/PA Wire
‘Jet Man’ Richard Browning demonstrating Gravity, a human jet suit system, at the opening of the Army’s Personnel Conference held at Farnborough International Conference Centre, Farnborough, Hampshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
An activist for the women´s rights attends a protest against gender violence during Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico City. AP Photo/Fernando Llano
National Cadet Corps cadets arrange earthen lamps on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya , India. AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh
US President Joe Biden at the Leaders’ Action on Forests and Land-use event during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow. Steve Reigate/Daily Express/PA Wire
A tourist watches the Perito Moreno Glacier at Los Glaciares National Park, near El Calafate, Argentina. AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko
A view of St Thomas Becket church during the morning sunshine in Fairfield near Ashford. The tiny building dates back to the late 12th century and sits isolated in a field cut through with dykes and grazed by sheep on the Romney Marsh in Kent. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Leonardo DiCaprio during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday November 2, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Cop26. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Climate activists from the Glasgow Actions Team, wear Squid Game costumes and world leader masks, play tug of war and climate hopscotch during a protest at the Clyde Arc Bridge during the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.  Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Climate activists stage a ‘Trillion Dollar Bash’ outside the offices of JP Morgan on Waterloo Street, Glasgow, calling out the bank’s continued profits from and investment into fossil fuel projects and contribution to the suffering caused by the climate crisis as the Cop26 summit takes place nearby in Glasgow. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
People walk along the Basingstoke canal near to Dogmersfield in Hampshire. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Nepalese women pick marigold flowers to make garlands to sell for the upcoming Tihar festival on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal. AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha

