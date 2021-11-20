Jings! It’s Christmas: Saturday’s news in pictures By John Post November 20 2021, 2.07pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world Medical workers wearing cartoon head decorations work at a vaccination site in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China. Shanghai started COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 3-5 from Saturday. Xinhua/Shutterstock A major fire broke out on Boulevard des Capucines, near the Paris Opera. CELINE BRGAND/SIPA/Shutterstock November’s full moon, the beaver moon, sets next to the Costanera building at sunrise in Santiago, Chile. Matias Basualdo/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Aerial photo shows people running during a marathon in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Xinhua/Shutterstock A woman grieves while she and others collect their belongings in Karachi, Pakistan following a fire that gutted homes. Scores of homes were burnt to ashes as the fire erupted making dozens of families homeless in a slum of Karachi, local media reported. AP Photo/Fareed Khan A girl dressed as living goddess Kumari takes part in a Hindu holy ritual on the occasion of World Children’s Day in Kathmandu, Nepal. Xinhua/Shutterstock The Christmas decorations were turned on in Dundee City centre but with no public event this year. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by a Border Force vessel, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Protesters opposing the Pandemic Legislation being tabled in the Victorian Parliament in Melbourne, Australia. Protests have been organised around Australia as part of a global day of action protesting against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, lockdowns and restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Chris Putnam/Shutterstock Scotland’s Stuart Hogg celebrates scoring the second try of the match to become Scotland’s highest try scorer during the Autumn Nations Series match between Scotland and Japan at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Paul Devlin/SNS Group A blood red moon and a green cat: Friday’s news in pictures More from The Courier Fife town that went global with ‘wonky’ Christmas lights is back with more festive crackers A blood red moon and a green cat: Friday’s news in pictures CATHERINE DEVENEY: Boris Johnson only offers help when there’s something in it for him A Ferry Merry Christmas: Broughty buzzing as town twinkles in festive switch-on