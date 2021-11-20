Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jings! It’s Christmas: Saturday’s news in pictures

By John Post
November 20 2021, 2.07pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world

Medical workers wearing cartoon head decorations work at a vaccination site in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China. Shanghai started COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 3-5 from Saturday. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A major fire broke out on Boulevard des Capucines, near the Paris Opera. CELINE BRGAND/SIPA/Shutterstock
November’s full moon, the beaver moon, sets next to the Costanera building at sunrise in Santiago, Chile. Matias Basualdo/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Aerial photo shows people running during a marathon in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A woman grieves while she and others collect their belongings in Karachi, Pakistan following a fire that gutted homes. Scores of homes were burnt to ashes as the fire erupted making dozens of families homeless in a slum of Karachi, local media reported. AP Photo/Fareed Khan
A girl dressed as living goddess Kumari takes part in a Hindu holy ritual on the occasion of World Children’s Day in Kathmandu, Nepal. Xinhua/Shutterstock
The Christmas decorations were turned on in Dundee City centre but with no public event this year.  Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, by a Border Force vessel, following a small boat incident in the Channel.  Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Protesters opposing the Pandemic Legislation being tabled in the Victorian Parliament in Melbourne, Australia. Protests have been organised around Australia as part of a global day of action protesting against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines, lockdowns and restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Chris Putnam/Shutterstock
Scotland’s Stuart Hogg celebrates scoring the second try of the match to become Scotland’s highest try scorer during the Autumn Nations Series match between Scotland and Japan at BT Murrayfield in Edinburgh. Paul Devlin/SNS Group

 

