Black Friday arrives: today's news in pictures By Katherine Ferries November 26 2021, 3.38pm Updated: November 26 2021, 3.43pm Members of Extinction Rebellion block the Amazon distribution centre in Tilbury Essex UK on Black Friday. Picture by Martin Dalton/Shutterstock

Our picture editor brings you the best pictures from the news today. Aerial photo shows the construction site of a grand bridge along the Hangzhou-Wenzhou railway amid mist in Guanlu Town of Xianju County, Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province.<br />Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock Preview of Russian Pictures at Sotheby's. Konstantin Makovsky, MariaMatavtina Reclining . Estimate: 200,000 – 300,000 GBP offered at Sotheby's as part of Russian Art Week sale offers a diverse selection of works by some of the best-known Russian artists from the 19th and 20th centuries. Picture by Amer Ghazzal Members of the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey (DISK) take part in a protest against the Turkish government in Istanbul, Turkey. Picture by Altan Gocher/GocherImagery/Shutterstock A worker plucks tea leaves at a tea garden in Nagaon district of India's northeastern state of Assam. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock Ren Ziwei (R) of China and Park In Wook of Korea competes during the heat of men's 1000m race at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Dordrecht, the Netherlands. Picture by Shutterstock Women farmers distribute water as they attend a gathering to mark the first anniversary of their protests against the controversial farm reforms at Haryana's Bahadurgarh, near Tikri Border, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India.<br />Picture by Mayank Makhija/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic competes during the women's snowboard qualification run at the FIS Snowboard World Cup 2022 in Chongli, north China's Hebei Province. Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock Caders of Nepal opposition CPN-UML brought from adjoining and other districts around Nepal have breakfast on the embankments of Narayani River, the venue of Party General Convention on foggy morning in Chitwan District of Nepal. The opposition Communist Party of Nepal is holding it's 3 days long Party Convention. Picture by Subash Shrestha/Shutterstock Activists from Extinction Rebellion block the entrance to the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry, preventing lorries from entering or leaving on Black Friday, the global retail giant's busiest day of the year. The group has targeted Amazon sites in Doncaster, Darlington, Dunfremline, Newcastle, Manchester, Peterborough, Derby, Coventry, Rugeley, Dartford, Bristol, Tilbury and Milton Keynes. Picture by Joe Giddens/PA Wire