Master Chief becomes masterpiece and The Lost photographs of The Beatles: Wednesday's news in pictures By Katherine Ferries December 8 2021, 4.52pm Updated: December 8 2021, 6.26pm A Master Piece: Saatchi Gallery unveils Halo oil painting to mark release of Halo Infinite on Xbox and PC Supplied by Microsoft Date; 08/12/2021

Rally 2021 Ha'il Rally, 6th round of the 2021 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies, Ha'il, Ha'il, Saudi Arabia Picture by Eric Vargiolu/LiveMedia/Shutterstock (from left) Director General of the BBC Tim Davie, Minister for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Angus Robertson CEO of BBC Studio Works Andrew Moultrie, Leader of Glasgow City Council Susan Aitken and CEO of Creative Scotland Iain Munro during a tour of the construction site at Kelvin Hall where the BBC has been unveiled as the Tenant Operator for the new £11.9 million Kelvin Hall Film & Broadcast Studio Hub in Glasgow. Picture by: Jane Barlow/PA Wire Victoria Ingles, senior curator at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, looks at the ship's bell from HMS Prince of Wales which was sunk along with HMS Repulse after a Japanese air attack on December 10 1941. Bells from HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Repulse will be put on display to the public from December 10 as a memorial to the lost crew members, inside the HMS (Hear My Story) gallery at the National Museum of the Royal Navy, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. Picture by: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service Chief Fire Officer Phillip Garrigan with his award after he was made a OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture by: Steve Parsons/PA Wire People walk through snowy landscape near the French border in Ibaneta, northern Spain. Authorities have announced snow and strong rains for the next few days in the north of the country. Picture by: AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos A worker disassembles a Christmas tree outside Fox News headquarters, in New York. Police say a man is facing charges including arson for setting fire to a 50-foot Christmas tree in front of Fox News headquarters in midtown Manhattan. The tree outside of the News Corp. building that houses Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post caught fire early Wednesday. Picture by: AP Photo/Richard Drew The Fire Brigade pays homage to the statue of the Madonna on the statue of the Immaculate Conception in Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy. Picture by Riccardo Fabi/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The newly-opened Clark Safari and Adventure Park features various species of animals, with some rescued animals by the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).Philippines Pampanga Province Clark Safari and Adventure Park Opening.Picture by Xinhua/Shutterstock Exhibition of 'Lost photographs of The Beatles' at the Shapero Modern Gallery in London. The photographer, Lord Thynne, was son of the 6th Marquess of Bath and captured candid shots of the band in the spring of 1964, on the set of their first film A Hard Day's Night. Picture by: Ian West/PA Wire A Master Piece: Saatchi Gallery unveils Halo oil painting to mark release of Halo Infinite on Xbox and PC. Artist Iva Troj stands in front of her Halo painting at Saatchi Gallery Picture shows; Halo oil painting. Saatchi Gallery. Supplied by Microsoft Date