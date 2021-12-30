2021 in pictures: Stories from around the world

An error occurred. Please try again.

Like its predecessor, 2021 was a year of challenges undoubtedly dominated by the continuing global Coronavirus pandemic.

However, with the successful roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines people slowly reclaimed their freedom bit by bit.

Against this backdrop, 2021 was marked by events which gave people pause for thought, endure grief and frustration, and celebrate with hope and a welcome sense of normality.

History was made by the death of a prince and the birth of a republic, and the power of protest was evident as people stood up for causes they believed in, be it climate change, politics, or human rights.

Here is a look at our choice of stand-out images which highlight news stories from across the world.