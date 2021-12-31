UK records warmest Hogmanay ever as Tayside and Fife to stay mild for the bells

Experts have confirmed that this year’s Hogmanay is the UK’s warmest on record – as temperatures are set to stay in double figures across most of Tayside and Fife for the bells.

A high of 15.8°C has been recorded in Somerset – a degree above the previous UK New Year’s Eve record of 14.8°C.

The Met Office confirmed that the record had been broken in Lincolnshire just after noon on Hogmanay, when temperatures reached 15.3°C

But that was later followed by a recording of 15.8°C in the south-west of England later in the afternoon.

It was 15°C as early as 5am in some parts of England on Hogmanay, according to BBC forecaster Matt Taylor.

It comes as temperatures in Tayside and Fife are expected to rise to a high of 10°C on Friday – and will stay at that level for many parts overnight – meaning a mild start to 2022.

There will be some patches of rain across the region in the early hours.

But drier conditions are predicted for New Year’s Day, with highs of 12°C or 13°C for most – close to double the average for this time of year – though there will be fresh south-westerly winds and some evening showers.

The Met Office forecast for the region predicts that milder conditions will continue into Sunday and Monday, with highs of 8°C or 9°C, but some wind and showers are expected.

Things will get much colder from Monday night as the mercury dips towards freezing for most, with highs of just 3°C expected on Tuesday.

Parts of Tayside and Fife had a wet start to Hogmanay with police warning about flooding issues on some local roads.