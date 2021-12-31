Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK records warmest Hogmanay ever as Tayside and Fife to stay mild for the bells

By Emma Duncan
December 31 2021, 12.50pm Updated: December 31 2021, 5.02pm
Temperatures of more than 15°C have been recorded in the UK on Hogmanay.
Experts have confirmed that this year’s Hogmanay is the UK’s warmest on record – as temperatures are set to stay in double figures across most of Tayside and Fife for the bells.

A high of 15.8°C has been recorded in Somerset – a degree above the previous UK New Year’s Eve record of 14.8°C.

The Met Office confirmed that the record had been broken in Lincolnshire just after noon on Hogmanay, when temperatures reached 15.3°C

But that was later followed by a recording of 15.8°C in the south-west of England later in the afternoon.

It was 15°C as early as 5am in some parts of England on Hogmanay, according to BBC forecaster Matt Taylor.

It comes as temperatures in Tayside and Fife are expected to rise to a high of 10°C on Friday – and will stay at that level for many parts overnight – meaning a mild start to 2022.

There will be some patches of rain across the region in the early hours.

But drier conditions are predicted for New Year’s Day, with highs of 12°C or 13°C for most – close to double the average for this time of year – though there will be fresh south-westerly winds and some evening showers.

The Met Office forecast for the region predicts that milder conditions will continue into Sunday and Monday, with highs of 8°C or 9°C, but some wind and showers are expected.

Things will get much colder from Monday night as the mercury dips towards freezing for most, with highs of just 3°C expected on Tuesday.

Parts of Tayside and Fife had a wet start to Hogmanay with police warning about flooding issues on some local roads.

