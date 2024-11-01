Dundee man living in Spain says floods left home region looking like a ‘warzone’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man living in Spain says floods left home region looking like a ‘warzone’

Dennis Norton, 55, feared the flood water was going to reach his house.

By James Simpson
The aftermath of the Spanish floods. Image: Dennis Norton
The aftermath of the Spanish floods. Image: Dennis Norton

A Dundee man living in Spain says devastating floods have left his home region looking like a “warzone”.

Dennis Norton, originally from the Brackens area, has seen first-hand the impact of the floods – which have left dozens across the country dead and caused huge damage.

A year’s worth of rainfall is estimated to have hit the country in a day, sweeping away bridges, buildings and cars.

Spain is braced for more fatalities with further weather warnings in place.

Dennis, 55, who lives in Alhaurín de la Torre, near Malaga, told The Courier there has been at least one death in his town.

Dennis Norton lives in Spain.
Dennis Norton lives in Spain.

He says the region has been left looking like a “warzone”, but has still escaped lightly compared to other areas like Valencia.

He said: “The storm first hit us on Sunday evening but it wasn’t that bad to begin with.

“Then we moved into a red warning and it was Monday when the storm really started.

‘Storm didn’t stop for over 10 hours’

“The thunder and lightning didn’t stop for over 10 hours – the rain was coming down like I’d never seen before.

“It was frightening to watch as the thunder seemed to get closer and louder.”

Dennis – who has lived in Spain for more than 30 years – says the devastation caused has been “horrendous”.

Thunderstorms hit Dennis’s hometown. Image: Dennis Norton
A car swept away during the floods in Spain.
A car swept away during the floods. Image: Dennis Norton

He added: “We had one death in the same town.

“We did at one point panic that the rain was going to come up and into the house but thankfully it didn’t.

“We have been so lucky in comparison to Valencia.”

Three days of mourning have begun in Spain after the death toll passed 150.

