Dundee man living in Spain says floods left home region looking like a ‘warzone’

A Dundee man living in Spain says devastating floods have left his home region looking like a “warzone”.

Dennis Norton, originally from the Brackens area, has seen first-hand the impact of the floods – which have left dozens across the country dead and caused huge damage.

A year’s worth of rainfall is estimated to have hit the country in a day, sweeping away bridges, buildings and cars.

Spain is braced for more fatalities with further weather warnings in place.

Dennis, 55, who lives in Alhaurín de la Torre, near Malaga, told The Courier there has been at least one death in his town.

He says the region has been left looking like a “warzone”, but has still escaped lightly compared to other areas like Valencia.

He said: “The storm first hit us on Sunday evening but it wasn’t that bad to begin with.

“Then we moved into a red warning and it was Monday when the storm really started.

‘Storm didn’t stop for over 10 hours’

“The thunder and lightning didn’t stop for over 10 hours – the rain was coming down like I’d never seen before.

“It was frightening to watch as the thunder seemed to get closer and louder.”

Dennis – who has lived in Spain for more than 30 years – says the devastation caused has been “horrendous”.

He added: “We had one death in the same town.

“We did at one point panic that the rain was going to come up and into the house but thankfully it didn’t.

“We have been so lucky in comparison to Valencia.”

Three days of mourning have begun in Spain after the death toll passed 150.