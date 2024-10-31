Your photos of kids dressed up for Halloween – so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your photos of kids dressed up for Halloween – so far

Check back tomorrow as we'll be adding even more pictures once the witching hour has passed.

Trick or treat? Callie Davidson, from Dundee, is among our young guisers. Image: Kirsty Mckelvie.
By Cheryl Peebles

Halloween is an eerie event in Tayside and Fife – as our readers’ photos show.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their kids dressed up, and they are doing so in great numbers.

Here is just a selection of the spooky snaps we have been sent so far.

Come back tomorrow and we’ll be adding more.

Costumes are ranging from vampires and witches to horror movie characters and comic book villains.

There are also loads of babies enjoying their first Halloween, looking more adorable than frightening.

We hope all the children are having great fun guising or trick or treating.

Halloween 2024 photos

Aayla-may 6 Newport
Ava Smith aged 6 Arbroath
Amy Hughes 6 Dundee
Dolly Donald 5 Dundee
Ebony-neave Mcmillan 4 Dundee
Daisy 6 Karis 9 Dundee
Clark Conway 6 Dundee
Bowe-Duke McCabe 3 and Chae-Dillon 9 Dundee
Ariah-Leigh Grilli 4 Dundee
Alfie and Aryah Handy 2 Dundee
Ana Contreras 4 Dundee
Blayke Beveridge 7 Dundee
Bloom Stewart 4 Dundee
Darcey Laing age 10 Dundee
Calum 10 Newport
Blake Anderson 3 Brechin
Eden Cruickshanks 10 weeks old Arbroath
Ajae Starr Egginton 9 Dundee
Blake Welsh 10 Dundee
Eden King Dundee
Filep Mclachlan 11 Dundee
Harmony-nova 3 Dundee
Jaxon Rodger 8 Dundee
Eva Lamb 8 Dundee
Isla age 5 Dundee
Isaac Khokhar 7 Dundee
Ella-Jane Inglis 7 Kylan Inglis 6 Dundee
Finlay Macdonald 1 Dundee
Harlie 4 and Poppie 1 Arbroath
Harper Day 5 Dundee
Jaxson Cooper 9 Wormit
Jack Baillie 7 Melody Baillie 8 Dundee
Jaxon and Brodie Dundee
Jamie 6 Errol
Havannah Finnan 2 Dundee
Harley Stewart 4 Dundee
Isla 5 Dundee
Ethan 6 Brechin
Ellie, 5, and Emily Finlayson 9 Dundee
Kadi 7 Forfar
Kohayn Whyte 1 Dundee
Karsyn and Keegian Whyte
Kaleia 7 months old Dundee
Kyryn Irvine Dundee
Layla Walker 9 Dundee
Lee 7 Maisie 3 Wellbank
Luca Macphail 6 Rheeva-Belle Macphail 4 Rue Macphail 9 Dundee
Lacey and Kylan Smith 4 and 6 Dundee
Kiana Rose Millar 4 Dundee
Keir 11 and Derby the dog
Lily-Rose McMullan 9 Dundee
Jude Johnston 10 Dundee
Luna Harmony 4 Hamish 7 Chelsea 14 Harley 7 Candy Blossom 5 Cash Jackson 3 Seven 1 Kirriemuir
Lucas Carrie Dundee
Jessica 10 Darius 8 Dundee
Kobi McKenzie 2 Dundee
Kove Duncan Kirkton
Jordi 7 and Rio Fairfield 5 Dundee
Keir-Junior 2 Dundee
Parker Foy 6 Dundee
Maia Menzies 2 Dundee
Noah 3 Mia 4 Dundee
Michael 6 Rebekah 5 Dundee
Orlah 4 and Millen 2 Dundee
Maci Kirkaldy 10 Dundee
Ronan Chambers 5 Dundee
Rae McCaffrey 6 Dundee
Poppy Findlay 6 Broughty Ferry
Remi Kirkaldy 6 Dundee
Rosalie 5 Ariana 8 Dundee
Paige 5 Dundee
Remi 7 Rhudi 5 Dundee
Nylah McCabe 6 Dundee
Oakley 1 Carnoustie
Robert Fitchet 5 Dundee
Michael 6 Dundee
Zara 12 Dundee
Yuri Thompson 9 Dundee
Theo Mcleish 3 Carnoustie
Sophie 7 Emily 5 Grace 1 Dundee
Seth 11 Dundee
Tristan and Ivy Farquharson Dundee
Victoria 4 Dundee
Sienna Paton 1 Dundee
Theo 1 Dundee
Xavier Thompson 5 Dundee
William Humphrey 7 months Dundee

 

 

 

 

