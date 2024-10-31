Schools Your photos of kids dressed up for Halloween – so far Check back tomorrow as we'll be adding even more pictures once the witching hour has passed. Trick or treat? Callie Davidson, from Dundee, is among our young guisers. Image: Kirsty Mckelvie. By Cheryl Peebles October 31 2024, 6:00pm October 31 2024, 6:00pm Share Your photos of kids dressed up for Halloween – so far Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5114930/halloween-2024-photos/ Copy Link 0 comment Halloween is an eerie event in Tayside and Fife – as our readers’ photos show. We asked parents to send in pictures of their kids dressed up, and they are doing so in great numbers. Here is just a selection of the spooky snaps we have been sent so far. Come back tomorrow and we’ll be adding more. Costumes are ranging from vampires and witches to horror movie characters and comic book villains. There are also loads of babies enjoying their first Halloween, looking more adorable than frightening. We hope all the children are having great fun guising or trick or treating. Halloween 2024 photos Aayla-may 6 Newport Ava Smith aged 6 Arbroath Amy Hughes 6 Dundee Dolly Donald 5 Dundee Ebony-neave Mcmillan 4 Dundee Daisy 6 Karis 9 Dundee Clark Conway 6 Dundee Bowe-Duke McCabe 3 and Chae-Dillon 9 Dundee Ariah-Leigh Grilli 4 Dundee Alfie and Aryah Handy 2 Dundee Ana Contreras 4 Dundee Blayke Beveridge 7 Dundee Bloom Stewart 4 Dundee Darcey Laing age 10 Dundee Calum 10 Newport Blake Anderson 3 Brechin Eden Cruickshanks 10 weeks old Arbroath Ajae Starr Egginton 9 Dundee Blake Welsh 10 Dundee Eden King Dundee Filep Mclachlan 11 Dundee Harmony-nova 3 Dundee Jaxon Rodger 8 Dundee Eva Lamb 8 Dundee Isla age 5 Dundee Isaac Khokhar 7 Dundee Ella-Jane Inglis 7 Kylan Inglis 6 Dundee Finlay Macdonald 1 Dundee Harlie 4 and Poppie 1 Arbroath Harper Day 5 Dundee Jaxson Cooper 9 Wormit Jack Baillie 7 Melody Baillie 8 Dundee Jaxon and Brodie Dundee Jamie 6 Errol Havannah Finnan 2 Dundee Harley Stewart 4 Dundee Isla 5 Dundee Ethan 6 Brechin Ellie, 5, and Emily Finlayson 9 Dundee Kadi 7 Forfar Kohayn Whyte 1 Dundee Karsyn and Keegian Whyte Kaleia 7 months old Dundee Kyryn Irvine Dundee Layla Walker 9 Dundee Lee 7 Maisie 3 Wellbank Luca Macphail 6 Rheeva-Belle Macphail 4 Rue Macphail 9 Dundee Lacey and Kylan Smith 4 and 6 Dundee Kiana Rose Millar 4 Dundee Keir 11 and Derby the dog Lily-Rose McMullan 9 Dundee Jude Johnston 10 Dundee Luna Harmony 4 Hamish 7 Chelsea 14 Harley 7 Candy Blossom 5 Cash Jackson 3 Seven 1 Kirriemuir Lucas Carrie Dundee Jessica 10 Darius 8 Dundee Kobi McKenzie 2 Dundee Kove Duncan Kirkton Jordi 7 and Rio Fairfield 5 Dundee Keir-Junior 2 Dundee Parker Foy 6 Dundee Maia Menzies 2 Dundee Noah 3 Mia 4 Dundee Michael 6 Rebekah 5 Dundee Orlah 4 and Millen 2 Dundee Maci Kirkaldy 10 Dundee Ronan Chambers 5 Dundee Rae McCaffrey 6 Dundee Poppy Findlay 6 Broughty Ferry Remi Kirkaldy 6 Dundee Rosalie 5 Ariana 8 Dundee Paige 5 Dundee Remi 7 Rhudi 5 Dundee Nylah McCabe 6 Dundee Oakley 1 Carnoustie Robert Fitchet 5 Dundee Michael 6 Dundee Zara 12 Dundee Yuri Thompson 9 Dundee Theo Mcleish 3 Carnoustie Sophie 7 Emily 5 Grace 1 Dundee Seth 11 Dundee Tristan and Ivy Farquharson Dundee Victoria 4 Dundee Sienna Paton 1 Dundee Theo 1 Dundee Xavier Thompson 5 Dundee William Humphrey 7 months Dundee
Conversation