Free shuttle buses announced to help last ever Buckhaven bonfire go with a bang

A Fife bonfire saved from the brink this year will not go ahead in 2025.

Buckhaven Community Council says this Saturday’s event will be their last after struggling for help to stage it.

However, they want their final one to go with a bang and have organised enhanced parking and travel arrangements, including free shuttle buses.

The annual bonfire and fireworks attracts around 10,000 spectators.

But, despite its popularity, organisers have found it difficult to raise the necessary cash and attract volunteers.

This year’s was only saved from cancellation thanks to an 11th hour donation from 23-year-old local businesswoman Michelle Connor.

Community council members have now announced they will not continue with it.

On Facebook, they said: “This has been a hard decision but this requires a lot of effort and time.

“And we as a community council won’t have the ability to do this going forward.”

Funfair rides, parking and shuttle buses for Buckhaven bonfire

They added: “A huge amount of work goes into this event and we are still needing volunteers to help build the bonfire on Saturday morning from 8am onwards.

“We also still need volunteers for helping us on the night.”

This year, funfair rides will be based at Lawrence Court rather than the bonfire site on the foreshore.

And spectators are asked to take advantage of the shuttle buses, which will leave Levenmouth Academy and Leven bus station every 15 minutes from 5pm.

Roads will be closed at College Street and Muiredge Brae to all vehicles except residents and emergency services.

This is to prevent congestion.

Rides open at noon and the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm.

The fireworks begin at 7pm.