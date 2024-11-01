Free shuttle buses announced to help last ever Buckhaven bonfire go with a bang

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Free shuttle buses announced to help last ever Buckhaven bonfire go with a bang

Organisers have announced they are not continuing the event after this year.

By Claire Warrender
Last year's Buckhaven bonfire was a hit with spectators. Image: David Wardle
Last year's Buckhaven bonfire was a hit with spectators. Image: David Wardle

A Fife bonfire saved from the brink this year will not go ahead in 2025.

Buckhaven Community Council says this Saturday’s event will be their last after struggling for help to stage it.

However, they want their final one to go with a bang and have organised enhanced parking and travel arrangements, including free shuttle buses.

The annual bonfire and fireworks attracts around 10,000 spectators.

Free shuttle buses are arranged for this year's Buckhaven bonfire.
Free shuttle buses are arranged for this year’s Buckhaven bonfire. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

But, despite its popularity, organisers have found it difficult to raise the necessary cash and attract volunteers.

This year’s was only saved from cancellation thanks to an 11th hour donation from 23-year-old local businesswoman Michelle Connor.

Community council members have now announced they will not continue with it.

On Facebook, they said: “This has been a hard decision but this requires a lot of effort and time.

“And we as a community council won’t have the ability to do this going forward.”

Funfair rides, parking and shuttle buses for Buckhaven bonfire

They added: “A huge amount of work goes into this event and we are still needing volunteers to help build the bonfire on Saturday morning from 8am onwards.

“We also still need volunteers for helping us on the night.”

This year, funfair rides will be based at Lawrence Court rather than the bonfire site on the foreshore.

And spectators are asked to take advantage of the shuttle buses, which will leave Levenmouth Academy and Leven bus station every 15 minutes from 5pm.

Roads will be closed at College Street and Muiredge Brae to all vehicles except residents and emergency services.

This is to prevent congestion.

Rides open at noon and the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm.

The fireworks begin at 7pm.

