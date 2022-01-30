New highway codes and a tennis superstar: Sunday’s news in pictures By John Post January 30 2022, 4.03pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day Cyclists in the middle of the road after new highway codes came into effect two days ago. The controversial new information advises cyclists to cycle in the centre of the lane on quieter roads to make themselves as visible as possible. Rick Findler / Story Picture Agency People stop at a mural showing the 14 Bloody Sunday victims during a remembrance walk in Derry to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Brian Lawless/PA Wire People walking along the Long Walk in Windsor, Berkshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire Palestinian farmers collects tomatoes, in the Gaza Strip on January 30 , 2022. The vegetable and fruit in Gaza strip are witnessing a significant increase in prices. APAImages/Shutterstock A woman takes a selfie in front of decorations to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong. AP Photo/Vincent Yu Rafael Nadal celebrates victory in the Men’s Singles final of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne. James Gourley/Shutterstock Members of the King’s Army of the English Civil War Society take part in an annual march down The Mall in London, to commemorate the execution of King Charles I. Yui Mok/PA Wire A demonstration in Belgium protesting the covid pandemic measures. Shutterstock Wrestlers are seen competing at a State level wrestling competetion organised on the occasion of Death anniversery of Mahatma Gandhi at a street side in Kolkata , India. Debarchan Chatterjee/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Support for British Sign Language and the Big Garden Birdwatch: Friday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Storm Corrie batters Scotland with winds of 90mph Storm Malik aftermath: Pictures show damage caused in Tayside and Fife Support for British Sign Language and the Big Garden Birdwatch: Friday’s news in pictures Chinese New Year: Scaled down commemorations go ahead in Perth