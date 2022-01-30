Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New highway codes and a tennis superstar: Sunday’s news in pictures

By John Post
January 30 2022, 4.03pm

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

Cyclists in the middle of the road after new highway codes came into effect two days ago. The controversial new information advises cyclists to cycle in the centre of the lane on quieter roads to make themselves as visible as possible. Rick Findler / Story Picture Agency
People stop at a mural showing the 14 Bloody Sunday victims during a remembrance walk in Derry to mark the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday. Brian Lawless/PA Wire
People walking along the Long Walk in Windsor, Berkshire. Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Palestinian farmers collects tomatoes, in the Gaza Strip on January 30 , 2022. The vegetable and fruit in Gaza strip are witnessing a significant increase in prices. APAImages/Shutterstock
A woman takes a selfie in front of decorations to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong. AP Photo/Vincent Yu
Rafael Nadal celebrates victory in the Men’s Singles final of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, Melbourne. James Gourley/Shutterstock
Members of the King’s Army of the English Civil War Society take part in an annual march down The Mall in London, to commemorate the execution of King Charles I. Yui Mok/PA Wire
A demonstration in Belgium protesting the covid pandemic measures. Shutterstock
Wrestlers are seen competing at a State level wrestling competetion organised on the occasion of Death anniversery of Mahatma Gandhi at a street side in Kolkata , India. Debarchan Chatterjee/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

