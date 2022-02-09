PM grilled and Olympic joy: Wednesday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM grilled and Olympic joy: Wednesday’s news in pictures

By Jamie Ross
February 9 2022, 5.23pm Updated: February 9 2022, 5.24pm
(Left-right) Commons Leader Mark Spencer, Justice Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and Prime Minister Boris Johnson (second right) during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Picture by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.
Our picture editors bring you the best images from the news today.

Charlie Guest, of Britain passes a gate during the second run of the women’s slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Picture by AP.
Mr. Joel Snarr is decorated with the Queen’s Gallantry Medal by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle. Picture by PA.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon is shown how to administrate naloxone by Paul Blackwood Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Group Commander of East, North and South Ayrshire, during a visit to Bathgate Fire Station, as firefighters in Scotland are being offered the chance to carry naloxone to help prevent drug deaths. Picture by PA.
A firefighter battles a large fire in Oklahoma City. The massive fire ripped through an empty five-story hotel and apartment complex in northwest Oklahoma City that was under construction, fire officials said. Picture by AP.
Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions in the House of Commons. Picture by UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.
New arrival Upendi and mother Cheka in the bonobo enclosure at Twycross Zoo, Leicestershire. Upendi is less than a month old and is the first bonobo to be born at the zoo since 2019. Picture by PA.
The League party’s MPs stage a flashmob outside the Italian parliament to protest spiking energy prices and raising utility bills, in Rome. Picture by AP.
Ukrainian serviceman provides area security during a visit by Gen. Oleksandr Pavliuk, commander of the Joint Forces Operation, to frontline positions in a former industrial area, outside Avdiivka. Picture by AP.
A concrete pier at the HS2/Align Compound in Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, where segments are constructed for the UK’s longest railway bridge on the HS2 high-speed railway’s Colne Valley Viaduct on the north-west outskirts of London. Picture by PA.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service officers undergo training on a new state-of-the-art training facility that will help firefighters rescue casualties from collapsed buildings at the Service Headquarters, in Barmston Mere, Washington, Sunderland. Picture by PA.

