Helpful sheep and Scotland's drone base: Friday's news in pictures By Jamie Ross February 11 2022, 2.39pm Updated: February 11 2022, 2.42pm Romney sheep graze the grass around the dormant vines at Nyetimber's Manor Vineyard at West Chiltington in West Sussex. The herd from a local farm form part of Nyetimber's sustainability program and are utilised for vineyard maintenance, keeping the grass low, reducing the risk of frost, maintaining grass leys on the estate and saving the cost of fuel for mowing. Along with keeping the weeds in check their droppings aid localised microflora and microfauna. Picture by PA. Artisan Pierre Povigna moves a carnival figure at a warehouse in Nice, southern France. The theme of the Carnival's 149th edition in the French Riviera city of Nice is King of Animals. A loud celebration of nature, human connection and life itself after months of lockdowns, silence, social distancing and banned public gatherings, kicks off on Friday. Picture by AP. Dame Cressida Dick arriving at New Scotland Yard, central London, the day after she resigned as Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police after losing the backing of the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture by PA. Smoke billows from the Mt. Etna volcano, as seen from Nicolosi, Sicily, southern Italy. Picture by AP. Sweden's Carl Klingberg and Anton Lander, right, celebrate after teammate Lucas Wallmark, not shown, scored a goal past Slovakia goalkeeper Matej Tomek, center, during a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Picture by AP. Drummers play during "Las llamadas" carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay. Picture by AP. Surfer Eric Rebiere from France goes airborne exiting a wave during the Nazare Tow Challenge big wave surfing competition at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal. Picture by AP. Tyson Fury during an interview at the Park Plaza Waterloo, London. Picture by PA. A mural created by the anonymous street artist 'Foka Wolf' from Birmingham, of the Prime Minister Boris Johnson dressed as a policeman wearing a festive hat displayed on the windows of the former Debenhams store on Market Street, Manchester. Picture by PA. Police cars drive ahead of a convoy heading two Paris,Friday, Feb.11, 2022 in Lille, northern France. Authorities in France and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against Covid-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. Picture by AP. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss meeting European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic for talks in central London on the Northern Ireland Protocol. Picture by PA. A drone operated by Skyports during a flight at Scotland's first drone port – Mercury Drone Ports in Montrose, Angus, which is set to begin trialling collection and delivery of medical supplies and samples for the NHS in an effort to improve current transportation methods. Picture by PA.