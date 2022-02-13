It’s a White Out: Sunday’s News in Pictures By Claire Clifton Coles February 13 2022, 4.07pm Volunteers clear the course as the women's aerials qualification has been delayed due to weather conditions at the 2022 Winter Olympics. AP Photo/Lee Jin-man [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on February the 13th. Sunday’s news in pictures. A group of synchronized swimmers perform celebrating the Day of Shining Star on the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il at a swimming gymnasium in Pyongyang, North Korea. AP Photo/Cha Song Ho Russia Olympic Committee team group (ROC) – Speed Skating : Men’s Team Pursuit Quarter-final during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China. Yohei Osada/AFLO/Shutterstock Members of the electoral college talk during the German Federal Assembly which comes together to elect the country’s president in Berlin, Germany, Sunday. AP Photo/Michael Probst Formula E 2022 Mexico City ePrix, 2nd meeting of the 2021-22 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City. Francois Flamand/LiveMedia/Shutterstock Protesters wave the Tunisian flag. Demonstrators are protesting what they say is Tunisian President Kais Saied’s seizure of governing powers. “citizens against the coup” protest in Tunis. Shutterstock A Nepalese youth impersonates Hindu God Madhav Narayan, offering holy water towards devotees during the Madhav Narayan Festival celebrated in Thecho, Lalitpur, Nepal. Amit Machamasi/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock People in costume attend the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Whitby, Yorkshire. Steampunk is a subgenre of science fiction or Steampunk began as a sub-genre of science fiction and fantasy literature, but has developed in recent years to become a craft and lifestyle movement that commonly features some aspect of steam-powered machinery. Danny Lawson/PA Wire Soaring through the Skies: Saturday’s News in Pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close