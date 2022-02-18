Storm Eunice and flying skaters: Friday’s news in pictures By John Post February 18 2022, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day New Dawn Light Spectacular at Knowsley Hall near Liverpool. The light show is made by video projection artists Illuminos and accompanied by an atmospheric soundtrack from renowned composer Patrick Dineen which takes place on the evenings of Friday 18 February and Saturday 19 February. Peter Byrne/PA Wire Lifeboat volunteers Brad Johnson (right) and Nick Walton on board the London Underground in full lifesaving kit as they attempt to visit 200 tube stations in one day to raise funds for the RNLI. As well as visiting a double century of stations the pair will also be visiting all four RNLI Thames Lifeboat Stations (Chiswick, Teddington, Tower and Gravesend) over the weekend. Victoria Jones/PA Wire Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, of the United States, compete in the pairs short program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, as Storm Eunice hits the south coast, with attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, meaning people are warned to stay indoors. Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images Photographers take pictures during a photo call for artworks from the Macklowe Collection at Sotheby’s in London prior to being offered at auction in New York. Works on show include one of Andy Warhol’s last self-portraits (left), estimated to fetch $15 to $20 million and a never before seen late masterpiece by Mark Rothko, estimated at $35 to $50 million. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Palestinians attend Friday prayer in solidarity with prisoners in Israeli jails, in front of Red cross office in Gaza city. APAImages/Shutterstock British Airways flight struggling with a cross-wind on its approach to Heathrow Airport. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock A model is prepped backstage during the Bora Aksu show at One Church Square Vauxhall Bridge Road during, London Fashion Week 2022. Yui Mok/PA Wire Lena Haecki (3rd R) of Switzerland competes during biathlon women’s 12.5km mass start of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China’s Hebei Province. Xinhua/Shutterstock Dark clouds over the Tower of London as Storm Eunice sweeps across the UK after hitting the south coast earlier on Friday. With attractions closing, travel disruption and a major incident declared in some areas, people have been urged to stay indoors. John Walton/PA Wire Druids and antivenom: Thursday’s news in pictures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close