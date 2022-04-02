Surfers brave the cold: Saturday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Surfers brave the cold: Saturday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
April 2 2022, 6.07pm Updated: April 2 2022, 6.10pm
Surfers on Tynemouth beach on the North East coast, as more wintry weather is on the way this weekend. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on April 2. Saturday’s news in pictures.

Muslim women perform an evening prayer called ‘tarawih’ that marks the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. AP Photo/Dita Alangkara
In this aerial photo, a suburban train runs amid blooming flowers near the Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing, China. Xinhua/Shutterstock
Protesters have blocked access to the Titan Truck Park in Grays, Essex, where they claim to have constructed a secret underground network of tunnels at the Navigator and Grays oil terminals. The protesters are demanding that the UK Government stops new oil and gas projects. Just Stop Oil/PA Wire
The letter V, the Russian forces emblem, is seen on a blown Russian tank turret in the village of Dmytrivka close to Kyiv, Ukraine. At least ten Russian tanks were destroyed in the fighting two days ago in Dmytrivka. AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, third from right, reviews the honor guard as he attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb to the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw, Poland. AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski
Soldiers carry the coffins of 39-year-old junior sergeant, Pohylenko Dmytro, and 40-year-old Senior lieutenant, Oliynyk Dmytro, during their funeral ceremony, after being killed in action, in the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church, in Lviv, western Ukraine. AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty
A child is wrapped in the Ukraine flag during a protest rally against Russia’s ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine, in Budapest, Hungary. AP Photo/Petr David Josek
A Hindu devotee lights lamps inside the historical Baba Sidh Goria temple on the first day of the Navratri, or nine nights festival, in Jammu, India. AP Photo/Channi Anand
Women dressed in traditional attire dance during a procession to mark Gudi Padwa, or the Marathi new year, in Mumbai, India. AP Photo/ Rajanish Kakade

