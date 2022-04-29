Pups on the pitch and a super sewer: Friday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Pups on the pitch and a super sewer: Friday’s news in pictures

By John Post
April 29 2022, 4.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon makes a coffee during a visit to Communite a café in Barrowfield Community Centre in, Camlachie, Glasgow, while on the local election campaign trail.  Nicola Sturgeon says her party has a plan to bring our local communities together while Tories are distracted with the scandal of partygate. The First Minister brought focus to SNP proposals for Scotland’s communities during the campaign visit to the community hub in Glasgow on Friday. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Composer Rob Lewis performs his piece ‘Tunnel to Tide’, live, nearly 70m below ground in London’s new 25km long Thames Tideway Tunnel or ‘Super Sewer’, to commemorate the end of tunnelling and before it is then closed to the public forever. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
The Prince of Wales, Marshal of the Royal Air Force, attends a parade at RAFC, Cranwell, Sleaford, in Lincolnshire, held for officers and aviators who graduated from RAF Cranwell and RAF Halton during the Covid pandemic without any guests in attendance. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Vera Petrovna Lobuneva, 85 years old with her daughter Tatyana Lobuneva, 50 have been spending the past two months during the Russian invasion in a metro station serving as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine.. They have no money to evacuate and are afraid to move to another country. Carol Guzy/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A Long March-2C carrier rocket carrying the satellites, Siwei 01 and 02, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, April 29, 2022. The satellites were launched at 12:11 p.m. (Beijing Time) and have entered the planned orbit. Xinhua/Shutterstock
A giant puppet, controlled by four people, called Gnomus, the Caretaker of the Earth, performs at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, Wiltshire. Ben Birchall/PA Wire
A robin feeds its youngster on a garden fence during a warm Spring day. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Muslims offer the last Friday prayer during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Grand Faisal Mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
A dog joins in on Hibs training during a Hibs training session at the Hibernian Training Centre in Edinburgh, Scotland. Craig Williamson / SNS Group
Michael Stanley 81, known as 'Major Mick', takes off his cap as he launches his new Tintanic charity challenge, which involves him rowing in his home-made boat, the 'Tintanic', on rivers around the country, to raise money for the charity Children on the Edge which is currently supporting Ukrainian refugees, at Chichester Yacht Club, in Birdham, West Sussex. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

