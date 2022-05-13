Bridging mountains and wildflower meadows: Friday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Bridging mountains and wildflower meadows: Friday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
May 13 2022, 4.00pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

Ukrainian refugee Elena Boyko, 30, in a temporary bed at the Egros refugee transit centre in Iasi, Romania. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire
Members of the Philippine National Police guard prevent protesters entering into the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) during the Commission of Elections canvassing in Manila, Philippines. Photo by Maverick Asio/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
Indian Artist take part in the religious procession of Shyam Baba annual festival celebration in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. Photo by Himanshu Sharma/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
The Top Secret Drums Corps from Switzerland. Crowds were thrilled to watch the Platinum Jubilee Celebration in the private grounds of Windsor Castle last night. The theatrical event involved 500 horses, the band of the Royal Marines and 1,300 performers from across the Commonwealth and the World. Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
A girl sits in a park of the city while antiaircraft alarm sounds. Every day, displaced people from all over eastern Ukraine fleeing from combat zones or occupied territories by the Russian army seek shelter in  Zaporizhia, Ukraine. Photo by Rick Mave/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Elderly women show their voter identity cards after casting their votes during the local elections at Khokana of Lalitpur district in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo by Aryan Dhimal/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A stork stands in its nest on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises. Photo by AP Photo/Michael Probst
Gardener Danny Lawler in the wildflower meadow which has burst into flower at the University of Cambridge’s Jesus College. The meadow was sown using seeds harvested from the wildflower lawn at neighbouring King’s College and features harebells, daisies, poppies and cornflowers to create a mini ecosystem for insects and other invertebrates. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire
The US Open trophy made a special appearance at a school in Edinburgh as part of a UK-wide trophy tour to celebrate Britain’s No.1 women’s singles player Emma Raducanu’s success at last year’s tournament. 10 year old Callie and her classmates from Broughton Primary School in Edinburgh welcomed the trophy to their school for the Scotland leg of the tour. Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock
People stand on a suspension bridge for the pedestrians that is the longest such construction in the world a day before its official opening at a mountain resort in Dolni Morava, Czech Republic. The 721-meter (2,365 feet) long bridge is built at the altitude of more than 1,100 meters above the sea level. It connects two ridges of the mountains up to 95 meters above a valley between them. Photo AP Photo/Petr David Josek
Growth I, 2018, by Cristina Iglesias – a dense cyborg accumulation of foliage, cast in aluminium and studded with cabochons of coloured glass, a freestanding enclosure that rises from the ground, reaching skyward. Gagosian presents an exhibition of new and recent works by Spanish sculptor Cristina Iglesias. This is her first solo exhibition with the gallery and opens during London Gallery Weekend. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock
Boyd Exell (AUS) during the driving dressage (4 horse) competition at the Royal Windsor Horse show, Windsor, Berkshire. Photo by Garry Bowden/Shutterstock

 

