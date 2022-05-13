Bridging mountains and wildflower meadows: Friday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby May 13 2022, 4.00pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. Ukrainian refugee Elena Boyko, 30, in a temporary bed at the Egros refugee transit centre in Iasi, Romania. Photo by Kirsty O’Connor/PA Wire Members of the Philippine National Police guard prevent protesters entering into the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) during the Commission of Elections canvassing in Manila, Philippines. Photo by Maverick Asio/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Indian Artist take part in the religious procession of Shyam Baba annual festival celebration in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. Photo by Himanshu Sharma/NurPhoto/Shutterstock The Top Secret Drums Corps from Switzerland. Crowds were thrilled to watch the Platinum Jubilee Celebration in the private grounds of Windsor Castle last night. The theatrical event involved 500 horses, the band of the Royal Marines and 1,300 performers from across the Commonwealth and the World. Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock A girl sits in a park of the city while antiaircraft alarm sounds. Every day, displaced people from all over eastern Ukraine fleeing from combat zones or occupied territories by the Russian army seek shelter in Zaporizhia, Ukraine. Photo by Rick Mave/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Elderly women show their voter identity cards after casting their votes during the local elections at Khokana of Lalitpur district in Kathmandu, Nepal. Photo by Aryan Dhimal/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock A stork stands in its nest on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises. Photo by AP Photo/Michael Probst Gardener Danny Lawler in the wildflower meadow which has burst into flower at the University of Cambridge’s Jesus College. The meadow was sown using seeds harvested from the wildflower lawn at neighbouring King’s College and features harebells, daisies, poppies and cornflowers to create a mini ecosystem for insects and other invertebrates. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire The US Open trophy made a special appearance at a school in Edinburgh as part of a UK-wide trophy tour to celebrate Britain’s No.1 women’s singles player Emma Raducanu’s success at last year’s tournament. 10 year old Callie and her classmates from Broughton Primary School in Edinburgh welcomed the trophy to their school for the Scotland leg of the tour. Photo by Jeff Holmes/Shutterstock People stand on a suspension bridge for the pedestrians that is the longest such construction in the world a day before its official opening at a mountain resort in Dolni Morava, Czech Republic. The 721-meter (2,365 feet) long bridge is built at the altitude of more than 1,100 meters above the sea level. It connects two ridges of the mountains up to 95 meters above a valley between them. Photo AP Photo/Petr David Josek Growth I, 2018, by Cristina Iglesias – a dense cyborg accumulation of foliage, cast in aluminium and studded with cabochons of coloured glass, a freestanding enclosure that rises from the ground, reaching skyward. Gagosian presents an exhibition of new and recent works by Spanish sculptor Cristina Iglesias. This is her first solo exhibition with the gallery and opens during London Gallery Weekend. Photo by Guy Bell/Shutterstock Boyd Exell (AUS) during the driving dressage (4 horse) competition at the Royal Windsor Horse show, Windsor, Berkshire. Photo by Garry Bowden/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close