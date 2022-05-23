Flowers and falcon chicks: Monday’s news in pictures By Gemma Bibby May 23 2022, 4.00pm Updated: May 23 2022, 4.02pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. A young child amongst group of people thought to be migrants is carried by a member of the military as they are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Photo by Gareth Fuller/PA Wire Children’s author Michael Morpurgo gives a reading from his new book There Once is a Queen, written for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, to an in-person audience of 120 school children from St Jude’s School, plus an online live-stream, at Portsmouth Central Library, Hampshire. Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire Glenys Edwards, 77, from the Ketton Knit and Natter Group, in Ketton, Rutland, decorates the village with knitted decorations made by group members ahead of the Platinum Jubilee. Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire Models wear floral dresses during the RHS Chelsea Flower Show press day, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London. Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire Dress rehearsals of the new production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, starring Lincoln Theatre Company, which opens tonight in Lincoln Cathedral. Photo by Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock An elderly Palestinian Zakaria Al-Jayar, 82, repairs sewing machines at his shop in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territory. Photo by APAImages/Shutterstock Phil Sheldrake, Salisbury Cathedral’s nature conservation adviser, holds a chick after it was weighed, measured and ringed one of four peregrine falcon chicks, at Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire. Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to St Mary Cray Primary Academy, in Orpington, to see how they are delivering tutoring to help children catch up following the pandemic. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire A Bonhams art handler holds a rare French 1814 Model Helmet For The Royal Bodyguard Of Louis XVIII, Estimate: £4,000 – 5,000 at the preview of Arms and Antique Armour sale at Bonhams Knightsbridge, London. The sale takes place on 25 May 2022. Photo by Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock</p> <p> The first LGBT March in the history of the city was held in Milicz, a small Polish town in Lower Silesia, Wroclaw, Poland. Photo by Krzysztof Zatycki/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock Alex Bull walks past Tyrannosaurus rex footprints which have been recreated in the sand on Traeth Llyfn in Wales, to launch ‘Prehistoric Planet’, a new documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough premiering today on Apple TV+. The 50-metre long trail leading towards the sea is intended to represent the fact that experts think Tyrannosaurus rex was a competent swimmer, with strong hind legs that would have propelled them through the water effectively and a hollow bone structure which would have helped their bodies to float. Photo by David Parry/PA Wire. Divers confirm a piece of biodegradable material with several coral colonies in the tropical coral reef aquarium of Burgers Ocean, Arnhem, Netherlands. The Delft start-up Reefy has discovered a method to restore dying coral reefs in the wild using biodegradable material. Photo by Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close