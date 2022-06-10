Clay sculptures and the world’s first mobile luge ramp: Friday’s news in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Clay sculptures and the world’s first mobile luge ramp: Friday’s news in pictures

By Gemma Bibby
June 10 2022, 3.41pm
Post Thumbnail

Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world.

A gallery assistant looks at a vintage horn gramophone belonging to John Peel during a photo call for highlights from Bonhams Live In Session: Property From The John Peel Archive sale which takes place on Tuesday June 14 at Bonhams in London. Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Hundreds of millions of butterflies began to emerge from chrysalises in the Honghe butterfly valley in southwest China’s Yunnan Province, forming a rare ecological spectacle. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
Four performers from London’s Dragonsquad busking crew promote AndroidX+MHz’s upcoming CROWD_CTRL outdoor performance at Queen’s Park Arena as part of Tramway’s Summer Season programme, Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group
Pupils with Petty Officer Tommy O’Toole from the Royal Navy at the start gate of the world’s first mobile luge ramp, designed and manufactured by engineering students at Glasgow Caledonian University with the help of pupils from six Renfrewshire primary schools. The 2.5m high and 13m long ramp, commissioned by the Royal Navy was handed to the Royal Navy luge team during an event at Glasgow Caledonian University. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
A man rides his horse in the River Eden on Day 2 of the Appleby Horse Fair, the annual gathering of gypsies and travellers. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Artist Daniel Silver alongside some of his clay sculptures in his first ever Scottish solo exhibition ‘Looking’ at Fruitmarket, Edinburgh, which opens to the public on Saturday 11 June and runs until 25 September and features in this summer’s Edinburgh Art Festival. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Due to lack of space inside the mosque for the gathering of more worshipers, Muslims are performing Friday prayers on the main road of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo by Syed Mahabubul Kader/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
A student receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a school in Yangon, Myanmar, June 10, 2022. Myanmar has been administering COVID-19 vaccines to children aged five to 12 years old at basic education schools across the country since June 2, the state-run television channel MRTV reported on Friday. Photo by Xinhua/Shutterstock
A dog wears a 70th Anniversary Queen Jubilee jacket during the Royal Cornwall show at Whitecross near Wadebridge. Photo by Chris Jackson/PA Wire
A paramilitary trooper stands on guard during a shutdown observed against former India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, over her remarks about Prophet Muhammed (PBUH), in Srinagar, India. Photo by Saqib Majeed/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier