Home News UK & World

Pride Parades and Parties: Saturday’s news in pictures

By Claire Clifton Coles
June 25 2022, 2.51pm Updated: June 25 2022, 2.54pm
Pride Edinburgh 2022. 2022 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Pride movement in the UK and the event's 25th Anniversary, which was originally scheduled for summer 2020. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Pride Edinburgh 2022. 2022 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Pride movement in the UK and the event's 25th Anniversary, which was originally scheduled for summer 2020. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Our picture editors bring you the best News images from around the World on June 25. Saturday’s news in pictures.

Participants taking part in Pride Edinburgh 2022. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Crew of the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales as it returns to Portsmouth Naval Base after completing exercises off the Spanish Atlantic coast as the Nato command ship. Ben Mitchell/PA Wire
A protestor dressed as a panda bear holds a sign which reads ‘Justice is different’ during a demonstration ahead of the G7 meeting in Munich, Germany. AP Photo/Martin Meissner
RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, on a picket line outside outside Euston station in London, part of a nationwide strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union along with London Underground workers in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. Collier/PA Wire
Participants taking part in the Pride Edinburgh 2022 marks the 50th Anniversary of the Pride movement in the UK and the event’s 25th Anniversary, which was originally scheduled for summer 2020. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Climate activists and others hold banners and signs as they march during a demonstration ahead of a G7 meeting in Munich. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader
The Red Arrows perform over Scarborough where celebrations are taking place for Armed Forces Day. Danny Lawson/PA Wire
Sailing boats pass The Needles, as they take part in the annual Round the Island Race, a one-day, 50 nautical mile yacht race around the Isle of Wight. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Participants taking part in the Dublin Pride parade. Gary Ashe/PA Wire
Participants taking part in the Dublin Pride parade. Gary Ashe/PA Wire

