Strolling through the Sunflowers: Thursday’s news in pictures

Ralph Taylor, 3, amongst the crop of sunflowers which have come into bloom early due to recent high temperatures, at Vine House Farm in Deeping Saint Nicholas, near Spalding, Lincolnshire. An estimated 12 million sunflower heads fill 100 acres of fields, the equivalent of 50 football pitches, with the farm reporting its earliest sunflower crop in more than a decade following this months heatwave.