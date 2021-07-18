10 from 10 – A look back at photos from our news pages 10 years ago this week

Our photo archives contain a goldmine of images recording events both great and small across Scotland.

In our weekly series, John Post and Amy Hall bring you 10 photos that were in the news exactly 10 years ago…

The cast of Perth Concert Hall’s production of ‘Blood Brothers’ are pictured during rehearsals. Pictured, front row, left to right is Kelly-Anne Gower, Sean Jones, Niki Evans, Chris Carswell and Tracy Spencer. Back row, left to right is Graham Martin, Karl Greenwood, Graeme Kinniburgh, Daniel Taylor, Tim Churchill and Craig Price.

Sad news was coming from St Andrews 10 years ago as police officers were standing guard at East Sands where a body was found on the beach early in the morning.

The Forth Road Bridge was the venue for a Hop-a-Thon in aid of the LoveOliver Charity. Organisers Andy and Jillian Gill can be seen at the front, the couple’s son sadly died of cancer leading to the charity’s creation, surrounded by some of the participants about to set off.

To mark the release of the film Bobby Fisher Against the World, Dundee and Victoria and Castlehill Chess Club’s held a competition at the city’s DCA. Below 12-year-old Jay Edwards ponders his next move.

It looks as though the good weather we have been experiencing this week was also the case in 2011 at Stonehaven’ open air pool. Pictured is vice chairman of the Friends of Stonehaven Outdoor Pool Trust, Alex Nicoll who had been visiting the pool all his life.

90-year-old Broughty Ferry man Alistair Urquhart, who was conscripted into the Gordon Highlanders at the age of 20, had stayed silent on his amazing story of survival in the Far East during World War Two for more than six decades, but laid bare the harrowing ordeal in his autobiographical book, The Forgotten Highlander in 2011.

Determined athletes took part in the Dundee Half Marathon from Camperdown Park to Barnhill Rock Garden in July 2011. Here the first three males to finish are pictured. In the centre in 1st place was Colin McGill, on the left is second place Gordon Barrie and on the right Andrew Murphy came in third.

Creator of Rapeseed Oil business Mackintosh of Glendaveny, Gregor Mackintosh, is seen pictured looking proud as punch of his product which he created at just 21.

The Caledonian Railway in Brechin had a very special guest as the train station played host to the A Day out with Thomas the Tank Engine event with people travelling from far and wide to visit the famous engine.

Meg Sievwright was celebrating at Buckpool Golf Club as her round on July 15 2011 earned her the new women’s course record.