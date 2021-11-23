Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Ron Knowles, former police traffic chief who escorted Queen Mother at Tay Road Bridge opening

By Chris Ferguson
November 23 2021, 11.45am
Ron Knowles in his police uniform, finishing a marathon and, back left, with police colleagues.

Ron Knowles, who drove the police car that escorted the Queen Mother at the opening of the Tay Road Bridge, has died aged 94.

He was a chief inspector in charge of traffic in Dundee City Police, and latterly Tayside Police.

Ron was also a keen runner who completed the London, New York and Paris marathons as well as the Great North Run.

The police escort at the opening of the Tay Road Bridge in 1966.

In addition, Ron had a love of hillwalking and completed the three peaks challenge, Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis in 24 hours.

Ron Knowles was born in Perth in 1927 and raised in Coupar Angus,

He was educated locally and had a spell working with a haulage company on leaving school, before joining the Royal Navy.

Linguist

Ron was based in Trieste and developed a love of Italy. In later life he learned the language and spent holidays there.

It was while on home leave that he met his future wife, Anne Macgregor, a conductress on the Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie bus.

They married at the Angus Hotel, Blairgowrie, in 1948 and had two of a family: Tony and Yvonne.

Married life

Ron had joined the then Dundee City Police a year before and, when they were married, the couple moved to Dundee, eventually settling in Albany Road.

Over the years Ron progressed through the ranks, undertook driver training at Tulliallan police college and became a chief inspector.

When he was in his 50s, Ron took up running. He would cover 80 miles a week and entered marathons across the UK and abroad.

Activities

He was also a swimmer and went to the gym several times a week.

Both Ron and Anne used to take great joy in ballroom dancing.

Ron, who was a grandfather to six and great-grandfather to 11, took immense pride in his garden and enjoyed working in his greenhouse.

His daughter, Yvonne Miskell said: “Dad had a great send off with a large number of people attending his funeral.

“We were particularly touched by the presence of traffic cars at the entrance of the cemetery. It was a touching act in recognition of his service in the police.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

