Obituary: Ron Knowles, former police traffic chief who escorted Queen Mother at Tay Road Bridge opening

Ron Knowles, who drove the police car that escorted the Queen Mother at the opening of the Tay Road Bridge, has died aged 94.

He was a chief inspector in charge of traffic in Dundee City Police, and latterly Tayside Police.

Ron was also a keen runner who completed the London, New York and Paris marathons as well as the Great North Run.

In addition, Ron had a love of hillwalking and completed the three peaks challenge, Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis in 24 hours.

Ron Knowles was born in Perth in 1927 and raised in Coupar Angus,

He was educated locally and had a spell working with a haulage company on leaving school, before joining the Royal Navy.

Linguist

Ron was based in Trieste and developed a love of Italy. In later life he learned the language and spent holidays there.

It was while on home leave that he met his future wife, Anne Macgregor, a conductress on the Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie bus.

They married at the Angus Hotel, Blairgowrie, in 1948 and had two of a family: Tony and Yvonne.

Married life

Ron had joined the then Dundee City Police a year before and, when they were married, the couple moved to Dundee, eventually settling in Albany Road.

Over the years Ron progressed through the ranks, undertook driver training at Tulliallan police college and became a chief inspector.

When he was in his 50s, Ron took up running. He would cover 80 miles a week and entered marathons across the UK and abroad.

Activities

He was also a swimmer and went to the gym several times a week.

Both Ron and Anne used to take great joy in ballroom dancing.

Ron, who was a grandfather to six and great-grandfather to 11, took immense pride in his garden and enjoyed working in his greenhouse.

His daughter, Yvonne Miskell said: “Dad had a great send off with a large number of people attending his funeral.

“We were particularly touched by the presence of traffic cars at the entrance of the cemetery. It was a touching act in recognition of his service in the police.”

