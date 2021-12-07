An error occurred. Please try again.

David Gordon, of Dundee, a squash coach to royalty and an accomplished all-round sportsman, has died aged 81.

He got to know Prince Rainer of Monaco and his wife Grace Kelly while coaching Prince Albert, then heir to the principality.

Throughout his life, David retained a friendship with Prince Albert and during his recent illness, the royal sent David a handwritten letter wishing him well.

In his younger years, David won a string of tennis championships, and later went on to serve as president of the Games Club, Broughty Ferry.

He was a full-back for Panmure Rugby Club, had a trial for the Scottish schoolboys football team and trained with Dundee United during one of their most successful spells under Jim McLean and claimed to be their lucky mascot.

Top flight

David also had a spell playing for Swiss first division football side, Lugano, and refereed at the World Squash Tournament in Monte Carlo.

He was born in Dundee in July 1940 and attended Glebelands Primary School, where he was dux, and then Morgan Academy.

As a youth he played tennis at Baxter Park public courts and then Craigielea Tennis Club.

He competed in the Midlands, Carnoustie, Montrose and St Andrews tournaments and was spotted by World No 1 ladies player of 1937, Anita Ellis.

She suggested David join Games Club, Broughty Ferry, where she coached him along with her own daughter, Ruth.

Having won many junior championships, he qualified for Junior Wimbledon but as there was no support, financial or otherwise, he was unable to take part.

David was introduced to squash by Murray Thomson of DC Thomson and played at his private court.

He spent around five years working for Douglas Cochrane at Royal Exchange Insurance in Dundee.

In 1962, he travelled 5,000 miles across Europe on his Lambretta scooter and it was during his time working in a hotel in Switzerland that he turned out for Lugano FC.

In 1974, 1975 and 1976, David had spells coaching at Monte Carlo Country Club, coaching international squash players and Prince Albert.

During this period he was an official referee at the World Squash Tournament in Monte Carlo.

United States

As the 1970s drew to a close, David visited Los Angeles and Hollywood where he played for local football teams and coached tennis and squash.

David was a member of Games Club for more 60 years during which time he worked tirelessly to keep the courts in perfect condition.

As club coach he nurtured hundreds of pupils to team standard.

He captained many of the club teams and played for Scotland in both tennis and squash.

David was president of Games Club for many years and organised Dundee and District Hard Court Championships held there.

He also ran annual club dinner dances to raise funds for the club.

David and his partner, Carol Fraser, met at a social event at the Games Club at Forthill, and enjoyed many years in each other’s company.

Carol recalled with fondness their visits to St Andrews, Pitlochry and nearby Moulin.

She said: “We have all lost a very kind, uplifting man who will be greatly missed.”

David died in Arbroath Infirmary with an ex-pupil, a nurse on the ward, at his bedside.

