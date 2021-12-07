Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Gordon obituary: Squash coach who was ‘lucky mascot’ for Dundee United and friend of Prince Albert

By Chris Ferguson
December 7 2021, 11.45am Updated: December 7 2021, 3.07pm
David Gordon next to Jim McLean and Dundee United players; David Gordon with Prince Albert in his younger years; Prince Albert of Monaco.

David Gordon, of Dundee, a squash coach to royalty and an accomplished all-round sportsman, has died aged 81.

He got to know Prince Rainer of Monaco and his wife Grace Kelly while coaching Prince Albert, then heir to the principality.

Throughout his life, David retained a friendship with Prince Albert and during his recent illness, the royal sent David a handwritten letter wishing him well.

The letter from Prince Albert of Monaco to David
The letter from Prince Albert of Monaco to David Gordon.

In his younger years, David won a string of tennis championships, and later went on to serve as president of the Games Club, Broughty Ferry.

He was a full-back for Panmure Rugby Club, had a trial for the Scottish schoolboys football team and trained with Dundee United during one of their most successful spells under Jim McLean and claimed to be their lucky mascot.

Top flight

David also had a spell playing for Swiss first division football side, Lugano, and refereed at the World Squash Tournament in Monte Carlo.

He was born in Dundee in July 1940 and attended Glebelands Primary School, where he was dux, and then Morgan Academy.

David Gordon, front row, far left and the Morgan Academy football team in 1956.
David Gordon, front row, far left and the Morgan Academy football team in 1956.

As a youth he played tennis at Baxter Park public courts and then Craigielea Tennis Club.

He competed in the Midlands, Carnoustie, Montrose and St Andrews tournaments and was spotted by World No 1 ladies player of 1937, Anita Ellis.

She suggested David join Games Club, Broughty Ferry, where she coached him along with her own daughter, Ruth.

David Gordon, behind Anita Ellis, centre, after winning the Henderson Vases at Stobsmuir Tennis Club, Dundee, in 1959.
David Gordon, behind Anita Ellis, centre, after winning the Henderson Vases at Stobsmuir Tennis Club, Dundee, in 1959.

Having won many junior championships, he qualified for Junior Wimbledon but as there was no support, financial or otherwise, he was unable to take part.

David was introduced to squash by Murray Thomson of DC Thomson and played at his private court.

He spent around five years working for Douglas Cochrane at Royal Exchange Insurance in Dundee.

David Gordon, front right, in 1956 with fellow Morgan Academy tennis players.
David Gordon, front right, in 1956 with fellow Morgan Academy tennis players.

In 1962, he travelled 5,000 miles across Europe on his Lambretta scooter and it was during his time working in a hotel in Switzerland that he turned out for Lugano FC.

In 1974, 1975 and 1976, David had spells coaching at Monte Carlo Country Club, coaching international squash players and Prince Albert.

During this period he was an official referee at the World Squash Tournament in Monte Carlo.

United States

As the 1970s drew to a close, David visited Los Angeles and Hollywood where he played for local football teams and coached tennis and squash.

David was a member of Games Club for more 60 years during which time he worked tirelessly to keep the courts in perfect condition.

As club coach he nurtured hundreds of pupils to team standard.

He captained many of the club teams and played for Scotland in both tennis and squash.

David was president of Games Club for many years and organised Dundee and District Hard Court Championships held there.

David Gordon, with manager Jim McLean and his Dundee United squad.
David Gordon, with manager Jim McLean and his Dundee United squad.

He also ran annual club dinner dances to raise funds for the club.

David and his partner, Carol Fraser, met at a social event at the Games Club at Forthill, and enjoyed many years in each other’s company.

Carol recalled with fondness their visits to St Andrews, Pitlochry and nearby Moulin.

She said: “We have all lost a very kind, uplifting man who will be greatly missed.”

David died in Arbroath Infirmary with an ex-pupil, a nurse on the ward, at his bedside.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

