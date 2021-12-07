Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: 71 Brewing hamper from the Dundee brewery

Craft beer fans are in for a treat as today's prize is a whopper with a whole heap of goodies included.
By Julia Bryce
December 7 2021, 11.45am Updated: December 7 2021, 3.44pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
71 Brewing.

Teaming up with the folks behind 71 Brewing in Dundee, we’re giving one lucky winner the chance to bag themselves a hamper with all sorts of items in it.

From 12 beers, a T-Shirt, a hat, a pint glass and a schooner glass, this hamper is packed with top products.

One of the IPAs.

The perfect Christmas present for the craft beer lovers in your family, you won’t want to miss the chance on winning this prize.

71 Brewing has fast become one of Dundee’s biggest and most successful brewery operations and makes a whole range of beers from lagers and IPAs to stouts and more.

With a variety of different flavours to boot, too, there’s plenty to work your way through when it comes to the quality beer makers growing collection.

A former Christmas beer.

So if you’re hoping to save yourself a few pennies this Christmas, be sure to enter into the giveaway below to be in with a chance of winning this prize that any craft beer drinker would love.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the 72 Brewing giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022 and must be collected at 71’s brewery premises in Dundee.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

