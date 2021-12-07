12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: 71 Brewing hamper from the Dundee brewery

An error occurred. Please try again.

Craft beer fans are in for a treat as today’s prize is a whopper with a whole heap of goodies included.

Teaming up with the folks behind 71 Brewing in Dundee, we’re giving one lucky winner the chance to bag themselves a hamper with all sorts of items in it.

From 12 beers, a T-Shirt, a hat, a pint glass and a schooner glass, this hamper is packed with top products.

The perfect Christmas present for the craft beer lovers in your family, you won’t want to miss the chance on winning this prize.

71 Brewing has fast become one of Dundee’s biggest and most successful brewery operations and makes a whole range of beers from lagers and IPAs to stouts and more.

With a variety of different flavours to boot, too, there’s plenty to work your way through when it comes to the quality beer makers growing collection.

So if you’re hoping to save yourself a few pennies this Christmas, be sure to enter into the giveaway below to be in with a chance of winning this prize that any craft beer drinker would love.

Entry to this competition is by online form only and must be received by 5pm on Friday December 17.

We’ll only use your details to run the competition and deliver the prize if you win.

To enter the 72 Brewing giveaway:

Terms and conditions:

This prize can only be used in 2022 and must be collected at 71’s brewery premises in Dundee.

You must live within The Courier’s circulation area to enter this competition.

You must also be aged 18 and over.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

