Danny Furey: Dundee paralympian who represented Great Britain dies aged 71

Dundee paralympian Danny Furey, who narrowly missed out on glory at the 1988 Seoul games, has died aged 71.

The wheelchair athlete was pipped to third place in the 100, 200 and 400 metres events.

He believed technology had conspired against him and that a lighter wheelchair would have propelled him to the podium.

On his return from Seoul, Danny was made an honorary member of Hawkhill Harriers, Dundee, and presented with a club vest by Liz McColgan who had won a silver medal at Seoul.

Danny, who had cerebral palsy, went on to represent Great Britain at the Robin Hood International Games in Nottingham the following year and won two golds and a silver medal in track events.

He had hoped to participate in the 1992 games at Barcelona but categories were restructured meaning he would have to move to a different level of competition.

Danny’s wife of 40 years, Liz, said: “They offered him the chance to be a flag bearer but he turned it down because he wanted to compete

“After that, Danney continued to compete in Scottish championships but retired after developing a neck problem 25 or so years ago.

“Throughout his racing career, Danny wore tartan trews but at the Olympics in 1988 they asked him not to wear them but he did anyway.”

Danny was born in Dundee to Jim and Susan Furey.

From the age of five to 16 he boarded at Westerlea School in Edinburgh.

He later spent three years at Opportunity House in the Borders.

It was during his time at Anton House, Broughty Ferry, a training and work centre, that Danny met his future wife Liz.

Over the years their friendship deepened and they married at St James’s Church, Broughty Ferry, in 1981.

Danny was encouraged to try athletics by Ken McAndrew, a Hawkhill Harriers coach who worked for the council in Dundee.

In 1988, when Ken moved from Dundee, Barbara Oliver took over as Danny’s coach.

He trained hard, three times a week in both Dundee and Glenrothes and developed his own means or propulsion, recalled Barbara.

Danny held out his arms and pushed his wheelchair with one foot and it was this technique that landed him a place in the GB squad in 1988.

Liz recalled that paralympians had to fund their own expenses back in the 19080s and so the couple and their friends held events to cover the costs.

Fundraising

Later in life Danny took part in several wheelchair marathons and events around Dundee, to raise money for the Uphill Trust, which supports a school in Uganda.

Both Danny and Liz were heavily involved in the life and mission of Menzieshill Parish Church and raised money to help create a disabled toilet on the premises.