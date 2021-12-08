Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Obituaries

Danny Furey: Dundee paralympian who represented Great Britain dies aged 71

By Chris Ferguson
December 8 2021, 5.00pm
A6214 1988-06-30 Danny Furey 2 ©DCT 30 June 1988 Danny Furey, Dundee sportsman, has been selected to represent the UK in the Olympic Games. UseD: C&A 1.8.89

Dundee paralympian Danny Furey, who narrowly missed out on glory at the 1988 Seoul games, has died aged 71.

The wheelchair athlete was pipped to third place in the 100, 200 and 400 metres events.

He believed technology had conspired against him and that a lighter wheelchair would have propelled him to the podium.

On his return from Seoul, Danny was made an honorary member of Hawkhill Harriers, Dundee, and presented with a club vest by Liz McColgan who had won a silver medal at Seoul.

Danny Furey receives honorary membership of Hawkhill Harriers from Liz McColgan in 1988.

Danny, who had cerebral palsy, went on to represent Great Britain at the Robin Hood International Games in Nottingham the following year and won two golds and a silver medal in track events.

He had hoped to participate in the 1992 games at Barcelona but categories were restructured meaning he would have to move to a different level of competition.

Danny and Liz on their 40th wedding anniversary.

Danny’s wife of 40 years, Liz, said: “They offered him the chance to be a flag bearer but he turned it down because he wanted to compete

“After that, Danney continued to compete in Scottish championships but retired after developing a neck problem 25 or so years ago.

“Throughout his racing career, Danny wore tartan trews but at the Olympics in 1988 they asked him not to wear them but he did anyway.”

Danny Furey arriving at Edinburgh Airport after the 1988 games.

Danny was born in Dundee to Jim and Susan Furey.

From the age of five to 16 he boarded at Westerlea School in Edinburgh.

He later spent three years at Opportunity House in the Borders.

It was during his time at Anton House, Broughty Ferry, a training and work centre, that Danny met his future wife Liz.

Danny Furey in his famous tartan trews.

Over the years their friendship deepened and they married at St James’s Church, Broughty Ferry, in 1981.

Danny was encouraged to try athletics by Ken McAndrew, a Hawkhill Harriers coach  who worked for the council in Dundee.

In 1988, when Ken moved from Dundee, Barbara Oliver took over as Danny’s coach.

Danny Furey training at Caird Park with his coach Barbara Oliver (left) and Catriona Williams of Hawkhill Harriers.

He trained hard, three times a week in both Dundee and Glenrothes and developed his own means or propulsion, recalled Barbara.

Danny held out his arms and pushed his wheelchair with one foot and it was this technique that landed him a place in the GB squad in 1988.

Liz recalled that paralympians had to fund their own expenses back in the 19080s and so the couple and their friends held events to cover the costs.

Fundraising

Later in life Danny took part in several wheelchair marathons and events around Dundee, to raise money for the Uphill Trust, which supports a school in Uganda.

Both Danny and Liz were heavily involved in the life and mission of Menzieshill Parish Church and raised money to help create a disabled toilet on the premises.

