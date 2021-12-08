Montrose match winner Graham Webster feared Storm Barra would force Airdrie clash off – despite having played through worse weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Montrose match winner Graham Webster feared Storm Barra would force Airdrie clash off – despite having played through worse weather

By Scott Lorimer
December 8 2021, 5.00pm
Graham Webster made a winning return to he Montrose side despite the windy conditions.
Montrose talisman Graham Webster admits he didn’t think Tuesday’s clash with Airdrie would go ahead – despite having played in worse conditions.

With much of the country placed under weather warnings as Storm Barra raged, Stewart Petrie’s side endured the elements to earn a 2-1 win.

Webster made a winning return to the Mo side, netting the crucial goal after being out injured for two weeks.

He feared the game would be called off, delaying his return, despite having battled through far worse weather over the years.

Fears of a call-off

“I declared myself fit to the manager in the morning but then when that bad weather hit, I felt like phoning him back up to say I’m not that fit anymore,” he joked.

“I must admit, I didn’t think it was going to be on, but looking back now, I’m glad it was.

“It was challenging at times but I have definitely played in worse.

“There’s been times down at Gayfield I’ve played in horizontal rain and 50mph winds.

Webster says he's played in worse conditions at a gusty Gayfield.
“There have been instances in Berwick where we’re had similar weather, but you just have to get on with it.

“If the ref says it’s OK to play, then we just have to get on with it and we did that last night.”

Wind played a factor

The 28-year-old playmaker scored the winner direct from a free-kick on the corner of the packed Airdrie box.

Webster feels the wind was a definite factor in the ball finding the net.

“We had the wind in the second half, so we knew to shoot on sight.

“Paul Watson was on the bench and was warming up. He shouted over to aim at the back post.

“When you go up to hit it, you just want to put it in an area where it’s difficult for defenders and the keeper to get to.

Graham Webster made a winning return on Tuesday night.

“The boys who were attacking the ball threw the keeper off and with the wind as well, I think it was a difficult one to deal with.

“We knew set pieces were going to be huge last night in that wind, so it was nice to see it go in. But if it had been normal conditions, I think the keeper would have saved it quite easily.”

The win moved Montrose up to second spot, just three points behind leaders Cove.

“It was a massive result for us,” Webster said.

“The chance to go second was mentioned in the team talk and it was a massive opportunity to really stamp our place on this league.”

