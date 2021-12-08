Montrose match winner Graham Webster feared Storm Barra would force Airdrie clash off – despite having played through worse weather

An error occurred. Please try again.

Montrose talisman Graham Webster admits he didn’t think Tuesday’s clash with Airdrie would go ahead – despite having played in worse conditions.

With much of the country placed under weather warnings as Storm Barra raged, Stewart Petrie’s side endured the elements to earn a 2-1 win.

Webster made a winning return to the Mo side, netting the crucial goal after being out injured for two weeks.

He feared the game would be called off, delaying his return, despite having battled through far worse weather over the years.

Fears of a call-off

“I declared myself fit to the manager in the morning but then when that bad weather hit, I felt like phoning him back up to say I’m not that fit anymore,” he joked.

“I must admit, I didn’t think it was going to be on, but looking back now, I’m glad it was.

“It was challenging at times but I have definitely played in worse.

“There’s been times down at Gayfield I’ve played in horizontal rain and 50mph winds.

“There have been instances in Berwick where we’re had similar weather, but you just have to get on with it.

“If the ref says it’s OK to play, then we just have to get on with it and we did that last night.”

Wind played a factor

The 28-year-old playmaker scored the winner direct from a free-kick on the corner of the packed Airdrie box.

Webster feels the wind was a definite factor in the ball finding the net.

“We had the wind in the second half, so we knew to shoot on sight.

“Paul Watson was on the bench and was warming up. He shouted over to aim at the back post.

“When you go up to hit it, you just want to put it in an area where it’s difficult for defenders and the keeper to get to.

“The boys who were attacking the ball threw the keeper off and with the wind as well, I think it was a difficult one to deal with.

“We knew set pieces were going to be huge last night in that wind, so it was nice to see it go in. But if it had been normal conditions, I think the keeper would have saved it quite easily.”

The win moved Montrose up to second spot, just three points behind leaders Cove.

“It was a massive result for us,” Webster said.

“The chance to go second was mentioned in the team talk and it was a massive opportunity to really stamp our place on this league.”