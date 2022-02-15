Andrew Neil: Former assistant headteacher at Mearns Academy, Laurencekirk, dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andrew Neil: Former assistant headteacher at Mearns Academy, Laurencekirk, dies

By Chris Ferguson
February 15 2022, 11.45am Updated: February 15 2022, 1.59pm
Andrew Neil.
Andrew Neil.

Andrew Neil, a former senior teacher and Scout leader in Huntly who became assistant head at Mearns Academy, Laurencekirk, has died aged 88.

Earlier in his career, Andrew was an aircraft engineer in the RAF and at Prestwick airport in Ayrshire.

He was born in the small Perthshire village of Strathyre where his parents owned a country hotel.

Andrew was educated at McLaren High School in Callander where he excelled in practical subjects and mathematics.

Outdoors

A keen cyclist and youth hosteller, he undertook long distances trips throughout Scotland and northern England.

In 1952 he cycled to London to visit the Festival of Britain. While he was in the capital, Andrew made the decision to pursue a career in aviation.

He secured an apprenticeship with the firm Handley Page in Hertfordshire.

Once he had served his time, Andrew continued as an aircraft fitter in the RAF and then at Prestwick.

He later moved to work at Dyce where he served aircraft for Aberdeen University Air Squadron.

Marriage

During Andrew’s time he Dyce, he met his future wife, Mary, the love of his life, and the couple married in 1960.

Once married, Andrew chose to enter the teaching profession and during his college studies gained colours in both hockey and cricket.

His first teaching post was at Halkirk in Caithness before he moved to The Gordon Schools in Huntly as a technical teacher.

Guidance

He later became principal teacher of guidance at the school and was one of the first to hold such a position under the former Grampian Regional Council.

As guidance teacher, he served as headteacher of Gordon House until 1979.

For many years, Andrew served as the leader of 1st Huntly Scouts leading them to many summer camps in places such as Perthshire, Loch Ericht and even London, camps which served as the main summer holiday for many young Huntly lads.

Laurencekirk

Leaving Huntly in 1979, he continued as assistant headteacher at Mearns Academy, Laurencekirk, where his extra curricular work continued with the youth of the area until retiring in 1989.

Since then he and Mary travelled Europe extensively before finally settling down in Inverbervie.

Andrew Neil died on February 7 in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following a short period of illness.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Mary, children four children Michael, Adele, Eric and Lauren, seven grandchildren and a great-grandson.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

