Frankie Melvin trial: Dundee knifeman Jackie Doig found guilty of culpable homicide By Paul Malik February 15 2022, 11.56am Updated: February 15 2022, 2.38pm Jackie Doig (above) went on trial accused of murdering Frankie Melvin. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Murder accused tells jury he stabbed Arbroath dad ‘multiple times’ Arbroath dad Frankie Melvin was killed by knife wound, murder trial hears Loyal dog lay at ‘murdered’ Angus dad’s feet as friends battled to save him, trial hears ‘What are you stabbing me for?’ – Court played video of Frankie Melvin’s alleged murder