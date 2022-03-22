Obituary: John Duncan, 85, senior Dundee Bowling Association official

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

John Duncan, one of the most senior figures in bowling in Dundee, has died aged 85.

He was president of Fairfield Bowling Club four times before becoming president of the City of Dundee Bowling Association.

Known as JR, he also served as secretary then treasurer, then secretary/treasurer of the association until his death.

Formative years

John Robert Duncan as born in Dundee to John Robert Duncan, a waiter in a city hotel, and his wife, Violet Ethel May Pink.

His early years were spent living in Dundee where he was educated at Hill Street Primary then Rockwell High School.

Career

When he left school, John had a short career in the Royal Navy, was discharged on medical grounds and returned to Dundee to work in the textile industry.

He served his time as a tenter and spent several years in the textile industry before living in Canada for a period. When he returned to Dundee he took a job as a driver for Cuthbert’s bakery in Dundee.

John then joined publisher DC Thomson as a driver where he spent the majority of his career.

Deliveries

He had early starts but equally early finishes delivering newspapers in the Dundee hinterland.

For around 20 years, John would collect The Courier from DC Thomson’s printing plant and deliver copies of the paper to newsagents, farms and cottages in east Perthshire and Angus.

He retired from the firm aged 55 around 30 years ago.

Sport

Retirement gave him plenty of time to pursue his principal interest of bowling.

John played at Fairfield Bowling Club, Fairmuir Street, Dundee, which he had joined in 1976.

He was club president four times: in 1984, 1990, 2006 and then in 2008.

John also represented Fairfield Bowling Club on the City of Dundee Bowling Association.

He served as secretary in 2002, treasurer in 2013 followed by a spell as secretary/treasurer when the roles were combined.

Office bearer

In 2010, he served a term as president of City of Dundee Bowling Association.

In addition, John was a past master of Lodge Ancient 49 in Artillery Lane, off South Tay Street, Dundee.

John is survived by his wife Pat, children Martin and Donna and stepdaughters Angela and Gillian.

