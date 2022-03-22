Obituary: John Duncan, 85, senior Dundee Bowling Association official

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Obituary: John Duncan, 85, senior Dundee Bowling Association official

By Chris Ferguson
March 22 2022, 10.30am Updated: March 22 2022, 10.55am
John Duncan.
John Duncan.

John Duncan, one of the most senior figures in bowling in Dundee, has died aged 85.

He was president of Fairfield Bowling Club four times before becoming president of the City of Dundee Bowling Association.

Known as JR, he also served as secretary then treasurer, then secretary/treasurer of the association until his death.

Formative years

John Robert Duncan as born in Dundee to John Robert Duncan, a waiter in a city hotel, and his wife, Violet Ethel May Pink.

His early years were spent living in Dundee where he was educated at Hill Street Primary then Rockwell High School.

Career

When he left school, John had a short career in the Royal Navy, was discharged on medical grounds and returned to Dundee to work in the textile industry.

He served his time as a tenter and spent several years in the textile industry before living in Canada for a period. When he returned to Dundee he took a job as a driver for Cuthbert’s bakery in Dundee.

John then joined publisher DC Thomson as a driver where he spent the majority of his career.

Deliveries

He had early starts but equally early finishes delivering newspapers in the Dundee hinterland.

For around 20 years, John would collect The Courier from DC Thomson’s printing plant and deliver copies of the paper to newsagents, farms and cottages in east Perthshire and Angus.

He retired from the firm aged 55 around 30 years ago.

Sport

Retirement gave him plenty of time to pursue his principal interest of bowling.

John played at Fairfield Bowling Club, Fairmuir Street, Dundee, which he had joined in 1976.

He was club president four times: in 1984, 1990, 2006 and then in 2008.

John also represented Fairfield Bowling Club on the City of Dundee Bowling Association.

He served as secretary in 2002, treasurer in 2013 followed by a spell as secretary/treasurer when the roles were combined.

Office bearer

In 2010, he served a term as president of City of Dundee Bowling Association.

In addition, John was a past master of Lodge Ancient 49 in Artillery Lane, off South Tay Street, Dundee.

John is survived by his wife Pat, children Martin and Donna and stepdaughters Angela and Gillian.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

