Newport-based artist Helen Glassford ‘fulfils dream’ with exhibition at The Scottish Gallery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment What's On

Newport-based artist Helen Glassford ‘fulfils dream’ with exhibition at The Scottish Gallery

By Michael Alexander
March 22 2022, 10.30am
Helen Glassford during a recent exhibition in Newport
Helen Glassford during a recent exhibition in Newport

Newport-based artist Helen Glassford’s wild Scottish landscapes will adorn the walls of The Scottish Gallery this April.

Her paintings mould together the sensory and visual world with the fleeting, intangible moments which find their place in her work.

These encounters with her environment are manifested through a variety of mediums, including graphite and scumbled glazes, to react and capture the immensity of nature before her and lend their name to the exhibition.

Dundee graduate

Growing up on the outskirts of the Lake District, Glassford studied painting at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art & Design in Dundee in the late 1990s, and later completed a Master of Fine Art there.

Since then, she has lived with her daughter in Newport, overlooking the River Tay.

Helen Glassford Encounters exhibition

Glassford finds her subject in the wild landscape of Scotland, in particular the remote edge lands of the North and West, with Encounters focusing on the Western Isles.

Inspired by the American Expressionists and David Young Cameron for realities on form, she finds comfort in the sea and land rhythms of Joan Eardley and Frances Walker.

Glassford seeks to reflect ideas of transience in her landscapes, with a focus on timeless imagery and nameless places.

Graphite lines flowing fast or stuttering with interludes and pauses of calm and space act as metaphorical suggestions to transitional spaces, as explored by artist and one of Glassford’s inspirations John Cage.

Celebrating remote wildness

This collection captures that moment of meeting with nature, as each encounter touches Glassford’s depths of mood, memory and physicality.

Helen Glassford

Glassford celebrates the remote wildness as she connects with nature, communicating with the mountains and the skies that surround her in this special relationship.

She relishes the solo experience of walking through nature, recording brief observations that might otherwise dissipate over time, enticing her to paint it over and over again.

Glassford’s practice draws connections between the remote locations of Scotland, places so powerful that they evoke romantic Victorian visions of the natural sublime.

She also draws connections with the distinctly northern mentality of belonging and hope as she perceives the psychology of personal consciousness; and the form of her painting, exploring edges and borders to blur this boundary between danger and safety.

Helen Glassford

Helen Glassford took part in the Realist & Lyrical Landscapes exhibition in September 2020 at The Scottish Gallery, and now returns with her first solo exhibition.

Dream come true

She said: “It has long since been a dream of mine to exhibit my paintings at The Scottish Gallery and I am thrilled to have been able to dedicate my time over the last nine months to such a large body of work for my first solo show with them.

“It has allowed me the freedom to discover new ideas and push the boundaries of the language of landscape painting whilst exploring the wonderfully varied personality of the Scottish landscape.

“These oil paintings are a distillation of the essence of each place visited: rugged shoreline and remote peninsula.

Helen Glassford Encounters exhibition

“The wilder, intense and shifting places which are rich with energy and atmosphere.

“Encounters is a celebration of those experiences, trusting that with both time and memory and the accrual of painterly decision-making they become thick with feeling.

“I’m very excited to share this work as a whole and for visitors to share in these experiences and to encounter these moments for themselves.

Helen Glassford: Encounters runs at The Scottish Gallery, 16 Dundas Street, Edinburgh, EH3 6HZ, from Thursday March 31 to Saturday April 30

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]