Wattie McDonald, former greenkeeper at Moncreiffe Island, Perth, dies

By Chris Ferguson
April 20 2022, 11.00am Updated: April 20 2022, 11.47am
Greenkeeper Wattie (Walter) McDonald.
Walter McDonald.

For 18 years, Wattie McDonald was a fixture at King James VI Golf Club on Moncreiffe Island in Perth.

He was the course greenkeeper and had turned what was a hobby into a career.

Previously Wattie (Walter) had been appointed as the first greenkeeper at Dunkeld and Birnam at a time when it was a nine-hole course.

Railway family

Wattie, who has died aged 84, was born in the Kinclaven area where his father, Wull McDonald worked on the Coupar Angus and Blairgowrie railway line. The family lived in a railway house at Cargill.

He began his education at Kinclaven primary school and continued it at the Royal School of Dunkeld when his father was transferred to the area to work on the railways.

Apprenticeship

After he completed his secondary education, Wattie began work as an apprentice motor mechanic at Beekies garage, which was located close to the Birnam Institute.

After completing his two years of National Service with the Royal Engineers, Wattie began work with bus operator, A&C McLennan of Spittalfield, working from its Blairgowrie premises.

At that time the firm, which had many school transport contracts, also had a base at Dunkeld Road, Perth.

Construction

He later joined construction firm Balfour Beattie as a mechanic. The company had won the contract to build electricity pylons across the United Kingdom.

Wattie’s job was to service and maintain Balfour Beattie’s vast vehicle fleet and he was required to travel widely throughout Scotland, England and Wales.

Marriage

In the late 1960s, he met his future wife Annette (Martin) at a dance in Bankfoot and the couple married in 1968.

Wattie wanted a job closer to home and when an opening for a greenkeeper came up at Dunkeld golf course, he applied and got it.

King James VI Golf Club's course in Perth.
King James VI Golf Club’s course in Perth.

Although he had always been a keen golfer, Wattie had to learn greenkeeping skills on the job.

By this time, Wattie and Annette had moved to Bridgend, Perth, and he travelled to Dunkeld daily.

Retirement

After five years at the course, he joined King James VI golf club in Perth.

In retirement, Wattie, who was predeceased by Annette, continued to play golf on the island and worked for a period at Bonhard nursery, near Scone.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

