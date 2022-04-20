Raith Rovers starlet pens new contract as Stark’s Park stalwart showcases pathway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Raith Rovers starlet pens new contract as Stark’s Park stalwart showcases pathway

By Alan Temple
April 20 2022, 11.04am Updated: April 20 2022, 11.54am
Aaron Arnott signs contract extension with Raith Rovers to 2024
Raith Rovers starlet Aaron Arnott has penned a new contract which ties him to the Stark’s Park side until the summer of 2024.

Arnott, 18, has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign with the Rovers this term, making 20 senior appearances in all competitions.

The classy midfielder, who only signed his first professional deal in 2020, scored his maiden goal for the club in Raith’s 2-1 SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final victory over Kilmarnock.

Arnott, centre, with the SPFL Trust Trophy
Arnott entered the fray as a substitute in Rovers’ victory over Queen of the South in the final earlier this month.

A Fife Elite Football Academy graduate, Arnott has already lined up against the likes of Aberdeen, Livingston and Celtic — twice — and has never looked overawed or cowed.

The teenager is highly-rated by the management team in Kirkcaldy and is considered to have the potential to follow the likes of Dylan Tait and Kieron Bowie, now at Hibernian and Fulham respectively.

However, Arnott has particular praise for a homegrown hero still at Stark’s Park, Ross Matthews.

Matthews
He lauded: “There are so many role models here for me to learn from, none more so than Ross Matthews, who has been there, done it and worn the T-shirt.

“He came through the academy and was the captain in the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

“It gives not only me, but the rest of the younger boys confidence that if we put the work in and try our hardest, then the club will reward us with opportunities.”

Matej Poplatnik’s Raith Rovers trophy heroics have caught eye, admits Livingston boss

