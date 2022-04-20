Raith Rovers starlet pens new contract as Stark’s Park stalwart showcases pathway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Raith Rovers starlet Aaron Arnott has penned a new contract which ties him to the Stark’s Park side until the summer of 2024.

Arnott, 18, has enjoyed a fine breakthrough campaign with the Rovers this term, making 20 senior appearances in all competitions.

The classy midfielder, who only signed his first professional deal in 2020, scored his maiden goal for the club in Raith’s 2-1 SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final victory over Kilmarnock.

Arnott entered the fray as a substitute in Rovers’ victory over Queen of the South in the final earlier this month.

A Fife Elite Football Academy graduate, Arnott has already lined up against the likes of Aberdeen, Livingston and Celtic — twice — and has never looked overawed or cowed.

The teenager is highly-rated by the management team in Kirkcaldy and is considered to have the potential to follow the likes of Dylan Tait and Kieron Bowie, now at Hibernian and Fulham respectively.

However, Arnott has particular praise for a homegrown hero still at Stark’s Park, Ross Matthews.

He lauded: “There are so many role models here for me to learn from, none more so than Ross Matthews, who has been there, done it and worn the T-shirt.

“He came through the academy and was the captain in the SPFL Trust Trophy final.

“It gives not only me, but the rest of the younger boys confidence that if we put the work in and try our hardest, then the club will reward us with opportunities.”