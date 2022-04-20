COURIER OPINION: Brass-necked Boris Johnson is wasting all our time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: Brass-necked Boris Johnson is wasting all our time

By The Courier
April 20 2022, 11.19am Updated: April 20 2022, 11.57am
Time spent discussing Boris Johnson and his law-breaking is time that could be better spent discussing Ukraine or the cost of living crisis. Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock.
Time spent discussing Boris Johnson and his law-breaking is time that could be better spent discussing Ukraine or the cost of living crisis. Photo: James Veysey/Shutterstock.

Surely no other prime minister in the history of the UK could have survived the slings and arrows of Partygate.

But Boris Johnson is still fighting his corner.

He is still attempting to justify the unjustifiable even though the facts are clear and damning.

The Prime Minister broke the law – the first sitting resident of 10 Downing Street to do so – and has been fined as a result.

That alone should have been enough for him to resign.

Boris is the first sitting prime minister to be found to have broken the law. Photo: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock.

But, throughout Partygate, Mr Johnson has sought to play down his involvement, to evade questioning and avoid scrutiny.

In doing so, he has played the public – many of whom have suffered tremendous personal loss, tragedy and hardship during the Covid pandemic – for fools.

The strength of the prime minister’s brass neck might be admirable if it were not such a serious situation.

There really is no conclusion other than the PM should have fallen on his sword by now.

But it is clear Mr Johnson has no intention of relinquishing office.

Boris Johnson has become a distraction

Tomorrow, MPs will vote on whether Parliament was misled by the Prime Minister.

That is a welcome development, and the outcome is important.

Protesters demanding the resignation of Boris Johnson over Partygate
Protesters demanding the resignation of Boris Johnson over Partygate: Photo by Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock.

But in a time of crisis both nationally and internationally, the idea that more parliamentary time is being lost to a subject that should never have arisen in the first place is another black mark for the PM.

The terrible events in Ukraine were yesterday sidelined in Parliament by Partygate.

The cost of living crisis – which is weighing so heavily on households across the UK – was similarly relegated to a sideshow.

That, like partying through a national lockdown, is unforgivable.

If Boris Johnson understands that he should do the decent thing.

And if he doesn’t understand it, he is not the right person for the job and should step aside regardless.

