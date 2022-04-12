Matej Poplatnik’s Raith Rovers trophy heroics have caught eye, admits Livingston boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football

Matej Poplatnik’s Raith Rovers trophy heroics have caught eye, admits Livingston boss

By Iain Collin
April 12 2022, 10.28pm
A delirious Matej Poplatnik celebrates after Raith Rovers' SPFL Trust Trophy win
A delirious Matej Poplatnik celebrates after Raith Rovers' SPFL Trust Trophy win

David Martindale admits Raith Rovers hero Matej Poplatnik has given him ‘food for thought’ as he weighs up the Livingston striker’s future.

Poplatnik is out of contract this summer after spending the season on loan at Raith Rovers, but the Lions have an option to extend his stay at Almondvale.

The Slovenian has not played as much as hoped with the Championship outfit, where he has made just 11 league starts.

But the 29-year-old was Raith’s hero with a double in their recent SPFL Trust Trophy success and now has five goals from his last six appearances.

Livi boss Martindale said: “Matej has been really, really unlucky. He obviously went to Raith Rovers to play every week and score goals.

“I don’t think he’s had as much game-time as I hoped he would have or Matej hoped he would have.

Poplatnik with adoring Rovers' fans
Rapport: Poplatnik with adoring Rovers’ fans

“But now he’s scored a few goals and it was really, really nice to see him doing it in a cup final. I think it will do huge wonders for his confidence.

“We’ve got an option on a further year in the summer.

“He’s definitely given me food for thought by scoring two goals in a cup final – two fantastic goals.”

Raith Rovers replace John Sim as chairman following David Goodwillie storm

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]