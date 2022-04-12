Matej Poplatnik’s Raith Rovers trophy heroics have caught eye, admits Livingston boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Martindale admits Raith Rovers hero Matej Poplatnik has given him ‘food for thought’ as he weighs up the Livingston striker’s future.

Poplatnik is out of contract this summer after spending the season on loan at Raith Rovers, but the Lions have an option to extend his stay at Almondvale.

The Slovenian has not played as much as hoped with the Championship outfit, where he has made just 11 league starts.

But the 29-year-old was Raith’s hero with a double in their recent SPFL Trust Trophy success and now has five goals from his last six appearances.

Livi boss Martindale said: “Matej has been really, really unlucky. He obviously went to Raith Rovers to play every week and score goals.

“I don’t think he’s had as much game-time as I hoped he would have or Matej hoped he would have.

“But now he’s scored a few goals and it was really, really nice to see him doing it in a cup final. I think it will do huge wonders for his confidence.

“We’ve got an option on a further year in the summer.

“He’s definitely given me food for thought by scoring two goals in a cup final – two fantastic goals.”