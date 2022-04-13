When can I give blood after having Covid?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Throughout the pandemic, blood donation has remained a vital part of NHS services.

In Scotland, the NHS aims to retain six days of blood stocks at any time in order to meet the requirements of patients across the country.

But can you give blood if you’ve recently had Covid? How long should you wait if you’re recovering from the virus? And what if you’ve recently had a coronavirus vaccine?

We’re answering all your questions on the rules about blood donation and Covid-19.

How soon can I give blood after Covid?

Of course, if you currently have Covid or are self-isolating, you cannot donate.

You also should not visit a donation centre if:

You’ve been able to leave self-isolation early but still have to test for Covid-19

You’re awaiting results for a PCR test

Otherwise, whether it’s your first time or you’re a regular donor, you’re welcome to attend the donation centre in Dundee, or a pop up location around Tayside and Fife.

You can donate blood seven days after any Covid symptoms end. You must be fully recovered from the virus before giving blood.

This means you must have returned to normal activities, have no ongoing Covid-19 symptoms (including tiredness) and are not undergoing tests or follow up care.

The only exception is if you’ve had a negative PCR test since having the virus. In this case, you can give as soon as your symptoms have ceased.

If you’ve had Covid but were asymptomatic, you must wait until 10 days after your last positive test to donate blood.

I’ve just had a Covid vaccine – when can I donate?

If you’ve just been vaccinated against Covid, you shouldn’t have as long to wait before you can donate again.

You can book in to donate 48 hours after having your jab, as long as you’re recovered from any side effects of the vaccine.

Are you group O or group A? Supplies of these blood groups are lower than we’d like. Please make an appointment to #Giveblood over the school Easter holidays if you can. We’d love to welcome you ❤️💙 https://t.co/Im2ssUNx9r | 0345 90 90 999 pic.twitter.com/sUg71TNc1g — SNBTS-Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (@givebloodscot) April 11, 2022

So you can attend a blood donation appointment on day three after your vaccine.

If your donation appointment is booked before your vaccine appointment, ScotBlood says you can still come in to donate.

Why do I have to wait to give blood?

Waiting to give blood after having Covid or the vaccine is a precautionary measure to keep you safe, as well as the people receiving your blood donation.

Even if you have a common cold or are simply feeling unwell, you shouldn’t donate.

Some people experience dizziness, lightheadedness or nausea after giving blood. These symptoms can be exacerbated if you don’t feel well at the time of donation.

Each donation takes around one pint of blood. The average adult has around 10 pints in the body.

Thankfully, your body makes about two million new red blood cells every second, so it only takes a number of weeks to replenish the blood lost during a donation.

This is also why you must wait 12 weeks between donations if you’re a man and 16 weeks if you’re a woman – even if you feel well in between appointments.