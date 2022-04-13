When can I give blood after having Covid?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
When can I give blood after having Covid?

By Saskia Harper
April 13 2022, 5.53am Updated: April 13 2022, 6.05am
Throughout the pandemic, blood donation has remained a vital part of NHS services.

In Scotland, the NHS aims to retain six days of blood stocks at any time in order to meet the requirements of patients across the country.

But can you give blood if you’ve recently had Covid? How long should you wait if you’re recovering from the virus? And what if you’ve recently had a coronavirus vaccine?

We’re answering all your questions on the rules about blood donation and Covid-19.

How soon can I give blood after Covid?

Of course, if you currently have Covid or are self-isolating, you cannot donate.

You also should not visit a donation centre if:

  • You’ve been able to leave self-isolation early but still have to test for Covid-19
  • You’re awaiting results for a PCR test

Otherwise, whether it’s your first time or you’re a regular donor, you’re welcome to attend the donation centre in Dundee, or a pop up location around Tayside and Fife.

You can donate blood seven days after any Covid symptoms end. You must be fully recovered from the virus before giving blood.

This means you must have returned to normal activities, have no ongoing Covid-19 symptoms (including tiredness) and are not undergoing tests or follow up care.

The only exception is if you’ve had a negative PCR test since having the virus. In this case, you can give as soon as your symptoms have ceased.

If you’ve had Covid but were asymptomatic, you must wait until 10 days after your last positive test to donate blood.

I’ve just had a Covid vaccine – when can I donate?

If you’ve just been vaccinated against Covid, you shouldn’t have as long to wait before you can donate again.

You can book in to donate 48 hours after having your jab, as long as you’re recovered from any side effects of the vaccine.

So you can attend a blood donation appointment on day three after your vaccine.

If your donation appointment is booked before your vaccine appointment, ScotBlood says you can still come in to donate.

Why do I have to wait to give blood?

Waiting to give blood after having Covid or the vaccine is a precautionary measure to keep you safe, as well as the people receiving your blood donation.

Even if you have a common cold or are simply feeling unwell, you shouldn’t donate.

Some people experience dizziness, lightheadedness or nausea after giving blood. These symptoms can be exacerbated if you don’t feel well at the time of donation.

Each donation takes around one pint of blood. The average adult has around 10 pints in the body.

Thankfully, your body makes about two million new red blood cells every second, so it only takes a number of weeks to replenish the blood lost during a donation.

This is also why you must wait 12 weeks between donations if you’re a man and 16 weeks if you’re a woman – even if you feel well in between appointments.

