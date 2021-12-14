Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What happens at a blood donation appointment – and what do you need to know if it’s your first time?

By Saskia Harper
December 14 2021, 7.33am
The number of donors giving blood in Scotland is at an all-time low and the NHS is urging new and returning donors to get booked in for an appointment over Christmas.

Whether it’s a fear of needles, a phobia of blood or simply not having enough time that has stopped you from making an appointment before, new donors are always welcome.

So, what can you expect at your donor appointment? And what do you need to know if you’re nervous about donating?

We’re answering all your questions about giving blood.

How can I book an appointment?

It’s very easy to book an appointment to give blood.

If you’re booking online, visit the ScotBlood website and enter your postcode. You’ll be shown your nearest donation centre.

You can then create or log into your online account and choose a time and date that suits you.

If you have questions before donating, you can speak to a member of staff over the phone, who will be happy to chat through any concerns and answer any queries.

Is there anything I need to do before my appointment?

To prepare for your appointment, make sure you’ve eaten well during the day and drink plenty of water in advance.

This can actually make it easier to draw blood and will likely reduce the amount of time it takes.

It’s important to drink plenty of water before your donation.

Being well-hydrated also makes you less likely to faint during the donation.

If you’re a regular donor, you might have been sent some pre-appointment questions in the post.

If this is the case, you should fill them out before attending and bring them with you.

What happens at an appointment?

When you arrive, you should visit reception, where you’ll be given a questionnaire to fill in.

Questions cover general health, sexual health, medications, travel history and aim to determine whether you’re eligible to give blood.

You will also be given water to drink.

Once you’re ready to be seen, you will have to do a finger prick test.

This is to ensure you’re not anaemic and your iron levels are good enough to go through with the donation.

If everything looks good, you’ll be brought to one of the donation beds.

Then, you’ll have a pressure cuff put round your upper arm, a nurse will clean the inside of your elbow, and the needle will be inserted.

It should only take five to 15 minutes to donate your pint of blood. If it’s taking longer, you may be given a stress ball to squeeze, to help with circulation and flow.

Once your donation is finished, a nurse will gently remove the needle from your arm and you’ll spend a few minutes resting, to ensure everything is fine.

Finally, you’ll be offered juice and biscuits, to boost your blood sugar levels and allow you to refuel.

You’re welcome to stay until you feel ready to leave, but are advised to stay for at least five minutes.

What are the Covid protections in place at appointments?

There are some Covid rules to follow when attending your appointment:

  • Walk-ins are no longer running, so you should ensure you have an appointment booked
  • Attend your appointment alone, unless you’re going with someone who is also donating
  • Arrive on time for your appointment – try not to be early. This reduces the number of people in the building at any given time
  • Masks should be worn prior to the donation, though for monitoring purposes, your mask will need to be removed for health checks and while giving blood
  • Your temperature will be taken when you arrive

To donate blood at the Ninewells centre, book your appointment online, or call 0345 90 90 999.

