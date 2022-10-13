New Coupar Angus community hub daubed with swastika days before opening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

New Coupar Angus community hub daubed with swastika days before opening

By Emma Duncan
October 13 2022, 3.55pm Updated: October 13 2022, 8.14pm
A swastika was graffitied onto the Strathmore Community Hub in Coupar Angus. Image: Graeme Dawson/Strathmore Community Hub.
A swastika was graffitied onto the Strathmore Community Hub in Coupar Angus. Image: Graeme Dawson/Strathmore Community Hub.

A new community hub in Coupar Angus was vandalised with a swastika just days before its official opening.

Strathmore Community Hub officially opened on October 8 following refurbishment and the building of a new extension which was only completed last month.

What should have been an exciting time for the town was almost ruined after part of the building was vandalised with graffiti just a few days before, between October 1 and 4.

Manager Graeme Dawson phoned the police after finding out what had happened from a member of the public.

Graeme Dawson reported the vandalism to the police. Image: Graeme Dawson/Strathmore Community Hub.

He said: “One of the customers came and said to me ‘do you know you have got graffiti on your outside wall?’

“It isn’t a wall I would regularly check. I went outside and that is when I saw it and thought ‘here we go’.

“That was the first I’d heard of it. It was a definite surprise.

“If I hadn’t have been told I don’t know if I would have noticed or seen it. I need to get in the habit of checking that wall.”

The refurbished community hub. Image: Graeme Dawson/Strathmore Community Hub.

It is the first time such an incident has happened at the Trades Lane building.

A former health centre, the building was bought from the NHS in 2017 by the Strathmore Community Hub Trust.

The group then worked on plans to turn it into a community space, with building and decorating work only recently completed.

The building before work began. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It is available for use by the community and local groups can hire out rooms.

It officially opened over the weekend with residents and local MSP John Swinney among those in attendance.

‘We’d just finished the building’

The graffiti was covered up by Perth and Kinross Council, with Graeme praising their quick work.

He added: “It is the first time this has happened and it wasn’t even in my head that this was a thing but obviously now it is.

“We’d just finished the building and only got the completion certificate last month.

“The area it happened isn’t covered by our CCTV; I’m not sure why but if it keeps happening we may need to put a camera there.

“The police have it logged and if it happens a lot then there might be something else going on. Now it has happened once it is on the radar.

The wall has since been painted and the vandalism covered up. Image Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.

“Now every time I open that gate I’ll have a wee look just to check.

“With it being only one incident I’m just assuming it was a bit of random vandalism and hope it doesn’t turn into something else.

“Rather than someone with a bit of hate ideology I think it was just someone wanting to put a symbol on a wall.

“They could have went to town so I’m glad it was quite minor in comparison.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting reference number CR/79376/22.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
The Courier Daily.
LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'?
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
Ninewells Hospital Dundee
NHS Tayside treat most attack victims in Scotland as MSP brands region 'the assault…
Ncuti Gatwa and Brian Cox are nominated.
Ncuti Gatwa and Brian Cox among Tayside and Fife stars nominated for Bafta Scotland…
Three nights of roadworks are planned on the A90 in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
A90 drivers could face weekend delays near Perth due to roadworks
There are a few Halloween events taking place in Perthshire for families. Pic: Shutterstock.
5 spooky events for children in Perthshire this Halloween
Carter's offending included abusing police at Perth railway station. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Former Black Watch soldier jailed for Perth stalking campaign
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
Danny O'Conner
Perth craft beer shop to be converted into pub amid 'worrying time' for high…

Most Read

1
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
2
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
3
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
4
Alistair McCready was sentenced to a year in jail.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
5
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Tobin murder links Picture shows; Peter Tobin and Carol Lannen. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Peter Tobin and Dundee: Mass murderer was ‘looked at’ by detectives probing city killing
6
Around 200 people attended the rally on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Iranian students in St Andrews say they can’t go home as university rallies for…
7
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Child rapist dies behind bars
8
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
9
Ryan Jack masks on Dundee hotel's bed.
Masks of Rangers star Ryan Jack put on Dundee Apex Hotel bed after bizarre…
10
Martine with her family.
Dundee mum urges others to give blood after transfusion saved her life

More from The Courier

skotoberfest
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this…
Yungblud plays a stripped-back Dundee show on Thursday.
GIG GUIDE: Yungblud a coup for Duck Slattery's
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer: Ayr will struggle to keep Lee Bullen and Dipo Akinyemi
Kieran Hughes.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson makes 'extremely tight' end of season prediction as St Johnstone gear up…
NHS Fife and Tayside buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos
Marie Paterson who runs her own wellbeing business.
Fife wellbeing expert tells us her 5 healthy sleep habits you can try tonight
Food Train shopping box helping pensioners in Dundee.
Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating
Be Personnel Dunfermline staff members Ethan Bews, Chris Kennerley, Allan Miller and Rasma Snepste.
Recruitment business Be Personnel opens Dunfermline office
Willie Collum is looking forward to the introduction of VAR when Hibs and St Johnstone clash on October 21. Image: SNS
Willie Collum: Referees are sick of hitting the headlines - VAR is our rewind…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented