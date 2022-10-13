The top 9 drinks you need to try this Dundee Cocktail Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

The top 9 drinks you need to try this Dundee Cocktail Week

Dundee Cocktail Week is in full swing and there's still plenty of cocktails to be sampled.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
October 13 2022, 5.00pm Updated: October 13 2022, 8.14pm
Photo of Julia Bryce
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week.
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee Cocktail Week is in full swing and there’s still plenty of cocktails to be sampled.

But where are the best ones to try? And how do you go around finding them?

The Courier Food and Drink team has taken it upon ourselves to find some of the best drinks that are getting served up in the city during the event.

Dundee Cocktail Week takes place until Sunday (October 16) and gives the public the chance to try a range of drinks at discounted prices – with a Dundee Cocktail Week wristband.

With around 40 bars taking part across the city, you won’t be stuck for a place to get a drink.

Be sure to purchase your wristband, which is priced at £5, to take advantage of the discounted drinks. There’s also VIP bands available for £9 that can get you exclusive discounts for different food, drink, hair and beauty deals.

The Barrelman

If you love white rum, then The Barrelman’s Cosa Nostra is a must.

Made using the spirit plus raspberry liqueur, citrus juice, and Sicilian lemon, it is the perfect mix of Cuban rum and tart Italian fruit.

Other £5 cocktails also include their rum-based El Presidente, Shark Tank which is made with vodka, and Dirty Bird – a tequila-based number.

Address: The Barrelman,100-108 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AJ

Drinks from The Barrelman. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.

West House

The West House’s signature cocktail is called Red Army. This is a West house staple and this original recipe has been enjoyed by hundreds of customers at the bar. The zingy raspberries with orange-flavoured liqueur, Cointreau, vanilla and Absolut vodka makes for a delicious drink that will leave you wanting to order another.

Other £5 drinks at West House also include the classic Pornstar Martini (which is a favourite of mine), Aperol Spritz, Cosmopolitan and West House Sunrise and La

Address: West House, 2 West Port, Dundee DD1 5EP

The Red Army is the signature drink at West House. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.

3 Session Street

Fancy a tasty tropical drink? Then this Simple Desire at 3 Session Street should tickle your fancy.

Made with rum, the floral notes of this number is sure to appeal to the masses.

As well as the Simple Desire, you’ll also find Chocolate Hills, a sticky sweet cocktail for those who love a sweet fix, Golden Delicious, a crisp caramel Calvados creation and Club De Pomme which is a fancy foamy fruity delight for £5.

Address: 3 Session Street, Dundee DD1 5DN

How good does the Simple Desire look? Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.

Hawkhill Tavern

A French Martini is a classic for a reason. This crowd pleaser is near the top of our list of must-try drinks as it really is just lip-smackingly good.

Featuring vodka, raspberry liqueur and pineapple juice, it really does hit the spot.

You’ll also find a White Russian, an Amaretto Sour and a Cosmopolitan for £5 at Hawkhill Taven during Dundee Cocktail Week.

Address: Hawkhill Tavern, 247 Hawkhill, Dundee DD2 1DQ

The Cosmopolitan at Hawkhill Tavern. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.

Duke’s Corner

Pumpkin spice may be all the rave just now in the coffee world, but it is apple spice which is the perfect autumnal drink in the cocktail world.

Dukes Spiced Apple Collins is made with Captain Morgan Apple Spiced Rum, lemon juice, gomme and soda.

Simple, but oh-so effective, this drink is very easy-going.

Address: Duke’s Corner, 13 Brown Street, Dundee DD1 5EG

Duke’s Corner will have Duke’s Spiced Apple Collins for customers to try. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.

Giddy Goose

Known for their juicy burgers, the Giddy Goose is also a hot spot for cocktails. Offering up a Giddy Venom as their signature drink for the 10-day event, you’ll find Absolut vodka, Blue Curaco, lime juice and orange juice in this number.

As well as the Giddy Venom, which is distinguishable with its unique green colour, you’ll also find the Super VBL, Oh Schnap, Long Orange and Pina Colada for £5, too.

Address: Giddy Goose, 2 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LN

Drinks at the Giddy Goose. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.

The Tinsmith

This elegant drink from The Tinsmith is exactly what you want to start, and even end your night with.

The bar’s signature cocktail, Nice Pear, is well rounded and full of flavour. While it boasts Drambuie, the pear vodka plays a huge part in its flavour profile and goes beautifully with the lemon and apple juice within, too.

Looking for something a bit more unusual? Then the Beer on the Beach drink is yours for £5.

Address: The Tinsmith, 11-13 Old Hawkhill, Dundee DD1 5EU

The Tinsmith is taking part in Dundee Cocktail Week.

Innis and Gunn

Did someone say frozen cocktails?

If you’re looking to cool down during Dundee Cocktail Week then be sure to pay a visit to Innis and Gunn.

Serving up a range of frozen drinks with plenty of different flavours on offer, this is one place you’ll want to put on your list if you fancy something a little different.

And yes, all frozen cocktails will be £5 each.

Address: Innis and Gunn, 10 South Tay Street, Dundee DD1 1PA

Innis and Gunn is serving up frozen cocktails. Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.

Kilted Kangaroo

Looking for a drink that’ll quench your thirst? The the Kilted Kangaroo’s Highland Peach Spritzer will do just that.

This fruity, yet balanced sweet and sour drink is the ultimate refresher. This local twist on a classic sees peach feature as the main flavour.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy you’ll also find the Aussie Beach Blond on their Dundee Cocktail Week menu for £5.

Address: Kilted Kangaroo, 8 Roseangle, Dundee DD1 4LR

Image: Dundee Cocktail Week.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Food & Drink

skotoberfest
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee this…
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Fife man toasts being named UK’s best champagne retailer
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…
Nicoll's Steakhouse in Perth.
Perth steakhouse closes for 'foreseeable future' due to staff shortages blamed on Covid and…
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint's hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
Chocolate cookie pie recipe. Image: PA/Chris Terry
Sweet treats: You won't be able to get enough of Nadiya Hussain's chocolate cookie…
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3

Most Read

1
Damage done to the Caird Park course in Dundee.
Dundee golf course ‘decimated’ in worst theft and vandalism seen in decades
2
2
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
3
The Invergowrie footbridge, built in 1847, will be demolished and rebuilt under east coast electrification plans
7 years of disruption ahead as Network Rail electrifies line through Perth, Dundee and…
4
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jail for Dundee events firm boss who molested girl, 12, at Perthshire caravan park
5
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Peter Tobin and Dundee: Serial killer was ‘looked at’ by detectives probing city murder
6
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Iranian students in St Andrews say they can’t go home as university rallies for…
7
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Thursday court round-up — Child rapist dies behind bars
8
Three views of the train passing through Arbroath
Why a ‘Flying Banana’ train was shooting blue laser beams in Arbroath
9
Ryan Jack masks on Dundee hotel's bed.
Masks of Rangers star Ryan Jack put on Dundee Apex Hotel bed after bizarre…
10
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum urges others to give blood after transfusion saved her life

More from The Courier

Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
GIG GUIDE: Yungblud a coup for Duck Slattery's
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer: Ayr will struggle to keep Lee Bullen and Dipo Akinyemi
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee man locked up after devastating £10,000 raid on Broughty Ferry barber
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson makes 'extremely tight' end of season prediction as St Johnstone gear up…
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
LISTEN: What's going on at the site of 'Dundee's Berlin Wall'?
NHS Fife and Tayside buildings among worst in Scotland for asbestos
Marie Paterson who runs her own wellbeing business.
Fife wellbeing expert tells us her 5 healthy sleep habits you can try tonight
Food Train shopping box helping pensioners in Dundee.
Charity urges Dundee to help pensioners who are choosing heating over eating
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Recruitment business Be Personnel opens Dunfermline office
Some drinks from the West House in Dundee that you can enjoy during Dundee Cocktail Week. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Willie Collum: Referees are sick of hitting the headlines - VAR is our rewind…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented