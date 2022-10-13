The top 9 drinks you need to try this Dundee Cocktail Week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee Cocktail Week is in full swing and there’s still plenty of cocktails to be sampled.

But where are the best ones to try? And how do you go around finding them?

The Courier Food and Drink team has taken it upon ourselves to find some of the best drinks that are getting served up in the city during the event.

Dundee Cocktail Week takes place until Sunday (October 16) and gives the public the chance to try a range of drinks at discounted prices – with a Dundee Cocktail Week wristband.

With around 40 bars taking part across the city, you won’t be stuck for a place to get a drink.

Be sure to purchase your wristband, which is priced at £5, to take advantage of the discounted drinks. There’s also VIP bands available for £9 that can get you exclusive discounts for different food, drink, hair and beauty deals.

The Barrelman

If you love white rum, then The Barrelman’s Cosa Nostra is a must.

Made using the spirit plus raspberry liqueur, citrus juice, and Sicilian lemon, it is the perfect mix of Cuban rum and tart Italian fruit.

Other £5 cocktails also include their rum-based El Presidente, Shark Tank which is made with vodka, and Dirty Bird – a tequila-based number.

Address: The Barrelman,100-108 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AJ

West House

The West House’s signature cocktail is called Red Army. This is a West house staple and this original recipe has been enjoyed by hundreds of customers at the bar. The zingy raspberries with orange-flavoured liqueur, Cointreau, vanilla and Absolut vodka makes for a delicious drink that will leave you wanting to order another.

Other £5 drinks at West House also include the classic Pornstar Martini (which is a favourite of mine), Aperol Spritz, Cosmopolitan and West House Sunrise and La

Address: West House, 2 West Port, Dundee DD1 5EP

3 Session Street

Fancy a tasty tropical drink? Then this Simple Desire at 3 Session Street should tickle your fancy.

Made with rum, the floral notes of this number is sure to appeal to the masses.

As well as the Simple Desire, you’ll also find Chocolate Hills, a sticky sweet cocktail for those who love a sweet fix, Golden Delicious, a crisp caramel Calvados creation and Club De Pomme which is a fancy foamy fruity delight for £5.

Address: 3 Session Street, Dundee DD1 5DN

Hawkhill Tavern

A French Martini is a classic for a reason. This crowd pleaser is near the top of our list of must-try drinks as it really is just lip-smackingly good.

Featuring vodka, raspberry liqueur and pineapple juice, it really does hit the spot.

You’ll also find a White Russian, an Amaretto Sour and a Cosmopolitan for £5 at Hawkhill Taven during Dundee Cocktail Week.

Address: Hawkhill Tavern, 247 Hawkhill, Dundee DD2 1DQ

Duke’s Corner

Pumpkin spice may be all the rave just now in the coffee world, but it is apple spice which is the perfect autumnal drink in the cocktail world.

Dukes Spiced Apple Collins is made with Captain Morgan Apple Spiced Rum, lemon juice, gomme and soda.

Simple, but oh-so effective, this drink is very easy-going.

Address: Duke’s Corner, 13 Brown Street, Dundee DD1 5EG

Giddy Goose

Known for their juicy burgers, the Giddy Goose is also a hot spot for cocktails. Offering up a Giddy Venom as their signature drink for the 10-day event, you’ll find Absolut vodka, Blue Curaco, lime juice and orange juice in this number.

As well as the Giddy Venom, which is distinguishable with its unique green colour, you’ll also find the Super VBL, Oh Schnap, Long Orange and Pina Colada for £5, too.

Address: Giddy Goose, 2 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LN

The Tinsmith

This elegant drink from The Tinsmith is exactly what you want to start, and even end your night with.

The bar’s signature cocktail, Nice Pear, is well rounded and full of flavour. While it boasts Drambuie, the pear vodka plays a huge part in its flavour profile and goes beautifully with the lemon and apple juice within, too.

Looking for something a bit more unusual? Then the Beer on the Beach drink is yours for £5.

Address: The Tinsmith, 11-13 Old Hawkhill, Dundee DD1 5EU

Innis and Gunn

Did someone say frozen cocktails?

If you’re looking to cool down during Dundee Cocktail Week then be sure to pay a visit to Innis and Gunn.

Serving up a range of frozen drinks with plenty of different flavours on offer, this is one place you’ll want to put on your list if you fancy something a little different.

And yes, all frozen cocktails will be £5 each.

Address: Innis and Gunn, 10 South Tay Street, Dundee DD1 1PA

Kilted Kangaroo

Looking for a drink that’ll quench your thirst? The the Kilted Kangaroo’s Highland Peach Spritzer will do just that.

This fruity, yet balanced sweet and sour drink is the ultimate refresher. This local twist on a classic sees peach feature as the main flavour.

If that doesn’t tickle your fancy you’ll also find the Aussie Beach Blond on their Dundee Cocktail Week menu for £5.

Address: Kilted Kangaroo, 8 Roseangle, Dundee DD1 4LR