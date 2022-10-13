Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray explains Ryan Nolan absence and gives update on new signing John Frederiksen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray explains Ryan Nolan absence and gives update on new signing John Frederiksen

By Craig Cairns
October 13 2022, 5.02pm
Ryan Nolan missed the win over Cove Rangers while John Frederiksen made his debut.
Ryan Nolan missed the win over Cove Rangers while John Frederiksen made his debut.

Ian Murray hopes to welcome back defender Ryan Nolan to his squad for Saturday’s trip to Greenock Morton.

The Irishman missed last week’s win over Cove Rangers in the Scottish Championship after tweaking his groin.

The injury was nothing serious but he was unable to train last Friday.

Liam Dick deputised for the second time in three matches – helping the side to a clean sheet in both.

“We caught it really early and we never risked Ryan,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“He trained today, which is really positive, so he’s back in the squad for tomorrow barring no overnight reaction.”

Spencer, Easton and Connolly

The only other fitness during the week was Brad Spencer who was taken off in the second half last Saturday with a tight hamstring.

He has recovered from that but was missing from Stark’s Park today due to the cold but will be back on Friday.

Lewis Vaughan and Tom Lang are continuing their recovery with the former expected to step up his rehab next week.

Murray also revealed that Dylan Easton – who came on versus Cove for the final few minutes – had an injection last week and therefore didn’t train much.

Aidan Connolly was in a similar position the week before that.

Last week’s win brought the added excitement of finally unveiling new signing John Frederiksen, who Murray said is settling in well.

FAN VIEW: With Brad Spencer in the ‘QB role’ and John Frederiksen finally here is patience key for Raith Rovers?

The Faroese international made his debut from the bench but has not played a lot of football in recent times.

Big move

His manager called for some patience until he gets up to speed.

“It’s a big move for John because he’s moving not just teams and joining a new club, he’s moving his whole life over here really,” said Murray.

“So it’s going to take John time. He’s going to get better every week, I believe.

The Rovers manager is excited about the option Frederiksen provides – and the contribution he can make at both ends.

John Frederiksen was unveiled at Stark’s Park last week. Photograph: Tony Fimister.

“Some games need a bit longer and a target man in the game, or a focal point, and John will provide that for us,” added Murray.

“He’s not just a target man, or a bit lump up front, he can pass a ball, he hits the ball really well and he’ll cause problems inside both boxes.

“He’ll help us defend set plays and he’ll help us hopefully score a couple of set plays.”

