Raith Rovers team news: Ian Murray explains Ryan Nolan absence and gives update on new signing John Frederiksen

Ian Murray hopes to welcome back defender Ryan Nolan to his squad for Saturday’s trip to Greenock Morton.

The Irishman missed last week’s win over Cove Rangers in the Scottish Championship after tweaking his groin.

The injury was nothing serious but he was unable to train last Friday.

Liam Dick deputised for the second time in three matches – helping the side to a clean sheet in both.

Defence on 🔝 It was another big performance from our back four on Saturday, once again allowing Cove 0️⃣ shots on target ❌🎯#YourRovers pic.twitter.com/SXLEWI1eA6 — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) October 10, 2022

“We caught it really early and we never risked Ryan,” Murray told Courier Sport.

“He trained today, which is really positive, so he’s back in the squad for tomorrow barring no overnight reaction.”

Spencer, Easton and Connolly

The only other fitness during the week was Brad Spencer who was taken off in the second half last Saturday with a tight hamstring.

He has recovered from that but was missing from Stark’s Park today due to the cold but will be back on Friday.

Lewis Vaughan and Tom Lang are continuing their recovery with the former expected to step up his rehab next week.

Murray also revealed that Dylan Easton – who came on versus Cove for the final few minutes – had an injection last week and therefore didn’t train much.

Aidan Connolly was in a similar position the week before that.

Last week’s win brought the added excitement of finally unveiling new signing John Frederiksen, who Murray said is settling in well.

The Faroese international made his debut from the bench but has not played a lot of football in recent times.

Big move

His manager called for some patience until he gets up to speed.

“It’s a big move for John because he’s moving not just teams and joining a new club, he’s moving his whole life over here really,” said Murray.

“So it’s going to take John time. He’s going to get better every week, I believe.

The Rovers manager is excited about the option Frederiksen provides – and the contribution he can make at both ends.

“Some games need a bit longer and a target man in the game, or a focal point, and John will provide that for us,” added Murray.

“He’s not just a target man, or a bit lump up front, he can pass a ball, he hits the ball really well and he’ll cause problems inside both boxes.

“He’ll help us defend set plays and he’ll help us hopefully score a couple of set plays.”