Obituary: Jock Airth of Carnoustie had a lifelong love of golf

Tributes have been paid to former Carnoustie Golf Club champion Jock Airth who has died aged 83.

He was champion in 1979 and went on to serve as match secretary in the 1980s.

Jock gave up playing around eight years ago after a second hip operation but remained a valued social member at Carnoustie Golf Club.

Former professional at Carnoustie, Lee Vannet, said: “Jock was a man who was always interested in you and he was always encouraging you and ready to help.

“He was one of the best after-golf companions, great fun, a great storyteller and will be greatly missed.”

Jock grew up in Taymouth Street, Carnoustie, and gravitated to the golf links from an early age.

Advocate

His love affair with the game never dimmed and neither did his support for the Carnoustie medal course, which he always described as the best in Scotland.

Jock had wanted to follow his brother James and become a professional golfer but his parents wanted him to pursue a trade.

He was the son of Elizabeth and Alexander Airth and grew up with siblings Alec, George, Moira and James.

During the war his father served as a police officer and later worked for the gas board before retiring after an injury.

Jock was educated at Kinloch School in Carnoustie and then went on to serve his joinery apprenticeship with Robert Reid and Son in the town.

In 1964 he married Lys and went on to have three of a family; Adam, Jill and Tracey.

Over the course of Jock’s career he worked for a number of firms including housebuilder Bett Brothers before spending around 20 years as a joiner with Dundee City Council.

Although he was a lifelong golfer, Jock only had one hole in one.

According to his family: “He prided himself on having the best and latest golf clubs but on one holiday to Gairloch he hired a set of clubs and complained about how bad they were.

“However, that was the day he had his only hole in one.”

Jock was also a keen fly fisherman and was devoted to Shep, his rescue dog.

In his youth he had played football for Carnoustie YMCA, was a lifelong Dundee FC supporter and followed Arsenal on the television.

