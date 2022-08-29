Obituary: Jock Airth of Carnoustie had a lifelong love of golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Obituary: Jock Airth of Carnoustie had a lifelong love of golf

By Chris Ferguson
August 29 2022, 11.00am Updated: August 29 2022, 12.27pm
Jock Airth and Carnoustie golf links.

Tributes have been paid to former Carnoustie Golf Club champion Jock Airth who has died aged 83.

He was champion in 1979 and went on to serve as match secretary in the 1980s.

Jock gave up playing around eight years ago after a second hip operation but remained a valued social member at Carnoustie Golf Club.

Former professional at Carnoustie, Lee Vannet, said: “Jock was a man who was always interested in you and he was always encouraging you and ready to help.

“He was one of the best after-golf companions, great fun, a great storyteller and will be greatly missed.”

Jock grew up in Taymouth Street, Carnoustie, and gravitated to the golf links from an early age.

Advocate

His love affair with the game never dimmed and neither did his support for the Carnoustie medal course, which he always described as the best in Scotland.

Jock had wanted to follow his brother James and become a professional golfer but his parents wanted him to pursue a trade.

He was the son of Elizabeth and Alexander Airth and grew up with siblings Alec, George, Moira and James.

During the war his father served as a police officer and later worked for the gas board before retiring after an injury.

Jock was educated at Kinloch School in Carnoustie and then went on to serve his joinery apprenticeship with Robert Reid and Son in the town.

In 1964 he married Lys and went on to have three of a family; Adam, Jill and Tracey.

Jock Airth as a young man.
Jock Airth as a young man.

Over the course of Jock’s career he worked for a number of firms including housebuilder Bett Brothers before spending around 20 years as a joiner with Dundee City Council.

Although he was a lifelong golfer, Jock only had one hole in one.

According to his family: “He prided himself on having the best and latest golf clubs but on one holiday to Gairloch he hired a set of clubs and complained about how bad they were.

“However, that was the day he had his only hole in one.”

Jock was also a keen fly fisherman and was devoted to Shep, his rescue dog.

In his youth he had played football for Carnoustie YMCA, was a lifelong Dundee FC supporter and followed Arsenal on the television.

