Brechin woman whose business survived death of husband and Covid retiring after nearly 30 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin woman whose business survived death of husband and Covid retiring after nearly 30 years

By Ben MacDonald
August 29 2022, 11.19am Updated: August 29 2022, 12.38pm
Moyra Robertson outside her Brechin shop.
Moyra Robertson outside her Brechin shop.

A Brechin woman whose business survived the death of her husband and the Covid pandemic is retiring after nearly 30 years.

Moyra and Graham Robertson opened Westro Building Materials at Westwood in August 1995.

The couple then set up an animal supplies shop on the same site in August 2011.

Although the building side of the firm closed eight years ago, the Westro name continued.

Moyra
Moyra says it is time to retire after 27 years.

Moyra is now selling up at the end of this month, saying it is the “right time” to step down.

She told The Courier: “I thought that now was the right time to let someone else take it over.

“There’s been a Westro of some description on this yard for 27 years. Graham opened the building side in August 1995 and the animal supply shop opened in ​August 2011.

“Graham died in February 2014 and decisions had to be made on how the business would continue.

Graham Robertson.
Graham Robertson.

“Westro Building Materials closed down in November 2014 and the animal supplies shop carried on.

“We managed to come through the pandemic and the company is still going strong.”

Moyra says her relationships with customers and suppliers have been key to the firm’s success.

She said: “It’s going to be a wrench to give it all up and I’ll miss the customers, there’s no doubt about it.

Westro taken over by another Brechin firm

“I suppose, being in a small town in Brechin, I’ll see them around.”

Children Ross and Kay, and daughter-in-law Nic, have also lent a hand over the years.

The company is set to ​be taken over by ABK Aggregates, a Brechin-based firm owned by Blair and Angie Meston.

Moyra added: “The ​new owners are really nice people. It was a family that ran the business and now another family are set to take it over.

Moyra with son Ross, daughter-in-law Nic and daughter Kay.
Moyra with son Ross, daughter-in-law Nic and daughter Kay.

“They’re carrying on the Westro name as well, so that’s nice.

“I’d like to thank the customers for all their loyal support over the years, not just from the animal supplies shop but also with the building materials store.

“I’d also like to wish Blair and Angie the very best of luck for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Justin Lennon. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 29/08/2022
Forfar train driver must pay victim £3.6k after leaving him scarred for life in…
The Panmure Hotel closed its doors in 2018.
Flood risk sinks Monifieth housing bid for grounds of former Panmure Hotel
0
Use our table to find out your practice's score.
GP satisfaction: Clinics in Scotland ranked from best to worst - how did Tayside…
3
Monroe Smith, 8, and her five-year-old sister Ferne, from Kellas at the Forfar show. Pic: Paul Reid.
GALLERY: The pick of the bunch from Forfar flower show
A replica First World War biplane about to touch down at the Broomfield site. Picture: Paul Reid.
IN PICTURES: Montrose Air Station fly-in is a soaraway success
1
The RNLI lifeboat at Arbroath Cliffs
Arbroath and Montrose coastguards called out after fisherman stranded on rock at cliffs
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
The Feuars' Hall in Letham and village founder 'Honest' George Dempster. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
George Dempster: What would Letham's founder have made of the row rocking Angus' largest…
0
Montrose Air Station museum is staging a packed open weekend and fly-in. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.
Queen's wartime 'Tilly' ready for open weekend and fly-in at Montrose air museum

More from The Courier

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Dundee construction firm McGill.
McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff