Brechin woman whose business survived death of husband and Covid retiring after nearly 30 years

A Brechin woman whose business survived the death of her husband and the Covid pandemic is retiring after nearly 30 years.

Moyra and Graham Robertson opened Westro Building Materials at Westwood in August 1995.

The couple then set up an animal supplies shop on the same site in August 2011.

Although the building side of the firm closed eight years ago, the Westro name continued.

Moyra is now selling up at the end of this month, saying it is the “right time” to step down.

She told The Courier: “I thought that now was the right time to let someone else take it over.

“There’s been a Westro of some description on this yard for 27 years. Graham opened the building side in August 1995 and the animal supply shop opened in ​August 2011.

“Graham died in February 2014 and decisions had to be made on how the business would continue.

“Westro Building Materials closed down in November 2014 and the animal supplies shop carried on.

“We managed to come through the pandemic and the company is still going strong.”

Moyra says her relationships with customers and suppliers have been key to the firm’s success.

She said: “It’s going to be a wrench to give it all up and I’ll miss the customers, there’s no doubt about it.

Westro taken over by another Brechin firm

“I suppose, being in a small town in Brechin, I’ll see them around.”

Children Ross and Kay, and daughter-in-law Nic, have also lent a hand over the years.

The company is set to ​be taken over by ABK Aggregates, a Brechin-based firm owned by Blair and Angie Meston.

Moyra added: “The ​new owners are really nice people. It was a family that ran the business and now another family are set to take it over.

“They’re carrying on the Westro name as well, so that’s nice.

“I’d like to thank the customers for all their loyal support over the years, not just from the animal supplies shop but also with the building materials store.

“I’d also like to wish Blair and Angie the very best of luck for the future.”