Stanley Milne: Dundee golfer who landed nine holes in one dies

Stanley Milne of Dundee, a golfer who had the distinction of landing nine holes-in-one during his playing years, has died aged 81.

He was also the proud owner of four Sunday Post putters, which were awarded to golfers who landed holes-in-one at selected courses throughout Scotland.

Stanley played and served with Caird Park Golf Club for many years and also had a spell attached to Arbroath Artisans.

Stanley James Milne was born in Baldovan Terrace, Dundee, in July 1941.

His father was in the pub trade and Stanley was educated first at Glebelands Primary School and then Tay Street School when the family moved to the Nethergate area.

His family recalled that Stanley spoke of the comparative luxury of their new home which boasted both an inside toilet and a proper inside bathroom.

Career begins

After primary school, Stanley went on to Stobswell Boys’ School and left aged 15 to begin an apprenticeship with Alexander butchers in Leuchars.

However, he later developed TB and had to spend nine months recovering in Ashludie Hospital, Monifieth.

He also had spells working at Marnie’s butchers in Arthurstone Terrace and a shop in Erskine Street before starting work as a production worker in a hat factory.

It was there he met is future wife Elsie Ford. The couple married in 1961 and went on to have two of a family, Sharon in 1963 and Dawn in 1965.

Between 1960 and 1977, Stanley worked for the North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board at Carolina Port power station.

Stanley then joined Royal Mail as a postie, working first on rounds at Whitfield, the Dales and St Mary’s before transferring to night shift at the Dundee West Post Office depot.

In 1983 he met Isobel (Stevens) and the couple were together for nine years before marrying on Friday, September 18, 1992.

Office-bearer

Throughout his life, Stanley had been passionate about golf. He had been a member at Caird Park, had two terms as club captain and served on the committee.

He was heavily involved in arranging the renovation of the clubhouse after it was badly damaged by fire.

A follower of Dundee FC, Stanley, who was also father to Craig and Lyn, also enjoyed watching Dundee Stars ice hockey side.

His funeral will take place at Coldside Church, Dundee, where he used to tend the garden weekly.

