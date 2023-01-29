Stanley Milne: Dundee golfer who landed nine holes in one dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stanley Milne: Dundee golfer who landed nine holes in one dies

By Chris Ferguson
January 29 2023, 3.30pm
Former golf club captain Stanley Milne.


Stanley Milne of Dundee, a golfer who had the distinction of landing nine holes-in-one during his playing years, has died aged 81.

He was also the proud owner of four Sunday Post putters, which were awarded to golfers who landed holes-in-one at selected courses throughout Scotland.

Stanley played and served with Caird Park Golf Club for many years and also had a spell attached to Arbroath Artisans.

Stanley James Milne was born in Baldovan Terrace, Dundee, in July 1941.

His father was in the pub trade and Stanley was educated first at Glebelands Primary School and then Tay Street School when the family moved to the Nethergate area.

His family recalled that Stanley spoke of the comparative luxury of their new home which boasted both an inside toilet and a proper inside bathroom.

Career begins

After primary school, Stanley went on to Stobswell Boys’ School and left aged 15 to begin an apprenticeship with Alexander butchers in Leuchars.

However, he later developed TB and had to spend nine months recovering in Ashludie Hospital, Monifieth.

He also had spells working at Marnie’s butchers in Arthurstone Terrace and a shop in Erskine Street before starting work as a production worker in a hat factory.

It was there he met is future wife Elsie Ford. The couple married in 1961 and went on to have two of a family, Sharon in 1963 and Dawn in 1965.

Between 1960 and 1977, Stanley worked for the North of Scotland Hydro-Electric Board at Carolina Port power station.

Stanley Milne in action on the golf course.

Stanley then joined Royal Mail as a postie, working first on rounds at Whitfield, the Dales and St Mary’s before transferring to night shift at the Dundee West Post Office depot.

In 1983 he met Isobel (Stevens) and the couple were together for nine years before marrying on Friday, September 18, 1992.

Office-bearer

Throughout his life, Stanley had been passionate about golf. He had been a member at Caird Park, had two terms as club captain and served on the committee.

He was heavily involved in arranging the renovation of the clubhouse after it was badly damaged by fire.

A follower of Dundee FC, Stanley, who was also father to Craig and Lyn, also enjoyed watching Dundee Stars ice hockey side.

His funeral will take place at Coldside Church, Dundee, where he used to tend the garden weekly.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

