ORGAN FAILURE: Anna Lapwood concert at Caird Hall cut short due to broken instrument

By Matteo Bell
January 29 2023, 3.35pm Updated: January 29 2023, 3.45pm
Anna Lapwood was at the Caird Hall on Saturday. Image: Tom Arber/Shutterstock.
Anna Lapwood was at the Caird Hall on Saturday. Image: Tom Arber/Shutterstock.

An Anna Lapwood concert at Dundee’s Caird Hall was cut short by 40 minutes due to a broken organ.

The concert, which marked the beginning of the venue’s centenary celebrations, took place on Saturday afternoon.

However, 40 minutes of music had to be cut from the show and replaced with a Q&A due to a problem with the organ Lapwood was playing.

Nine stops broke on Caird Hall organ

In a tweet made after the concert, the renowned organist explained that nine stops – part of an organ which sends pressurised air to a set of pipes in order to make a sound – had broken prior to the show.

She wrote: “There’s stress and then there’s nine stops breaking shortly before a concert (including all but one of the swell & great reeds).

“Thanks to the lovely audience for being such good sports as we had to cut 40 mins of music – all concerts should have a Q&A in the middle.

“Also special thanks to the @CairdHallDundee team who handled the whole thing INCREDIBLY well and were so kind & welcoming despite the stress they must have been feeling too.”

Concert marked the beginning of centenary celebrations

The Caird Hall is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary this year – with the ceremonies being kicked off by Lapwood’s concert.

Anna Lapwood sitting down in front of an organ.
Anna Lapwood. Image: Tom Arber.

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “The nature of mechanical organs is that they can play up from time to time, as was the case on this occasion, and we are grateful to Anna Lapwood for demonstrating her star quality.”

The organist, conductor, and broadcaster released her debut album, Images, in 2021 and works as director of music at Pembroke College in Cambridge.

She is regularly featured on television and radio, with appearances on the BBC and Classic FM.

