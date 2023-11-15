Michael Bowes Lyon of Glamis, cousin of late Queen, dies aged 83

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Michael Bowes Lyon of Glamis, cousin of late Queen, dies aged 83

By Chris Ferguson
Michael Albemarle Bowes Lyon has died aged 83.
The Hon. Michael Albemarle Bowes Lyon, who has died aged 83, was the younger brother of Fergus, the 17th Earl of Strathmore.

Known as Alby, his father was The Hon. Michael Bowes Lyon, one of the elder brothers of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, making him a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1953, Alby was a page to HRH Princess Margaret at the Coronation.

Later in life he was a regular and popular guest of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother at Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park and Birkhall on the Balmoral Estate.

Born in Hertfordshire, Alby spent his earliest years in Bedfordshire where his father had retired after the war.

Affection for Angus

After his father’s death in 1953, his mother lived at The White House, Glamis. Alby greatly enjoyed spending school holidays there; the county of Angus and especially Glamis held a special place in his heart for the rest of his life.

Through his mother’s family, the Cators, he had links to Norfolk, another county he grew to love, especially through visits to his sisters, Lady Mary Colman and Lady Patricia Tetley, who both settled there.

Alby was educated at Eton College and Magdalen College, Oxford, where he studied
languages.

He spent a year in Vienna, learning to speak German fluently and acquiring
a life-long love of opera, especially Wagner.

He had a wide circle of friends on the Continent and enjoyed numerous visits to stay with them, go to the opera and explore cultural sites whose history or beauty had sparked his interest. He was an innate historian and had a prodigious memory.

He was a director of Coutts Bank from 1969 to 1993 and was an active participant in the
Elizabeth Finn charity.

Faith

Alby had a strong Christian faith and was a regular attender at communion on a Sunday for many years at St Martin-in-the-Fields Church in Trafalgar Square, London, near his home in Whitehall. He also helped with the charity work there.

He never married but was devoted to his nieces and nephews and the wider family who
loved his mischievous sense of humour and his interest in their lives. His gentle demeanour and charm will be missed by all who knew him.

Alby was buried on November 9 2023 in the family burial ground at Glamis Castle, near his parents, his sister and his brother Fergus.

The family’s announcement can be read here.

