Last property available at exclusive Monikie development for sale

The final property available at an exclusive development in Monikie is for sale.

The four-bedroom bungalow at Rowanbank Place will be ready for move-in by the end of the year.

The building is one of six energy efficient, detached bungalows built by Strathmore Homes near Monikie Country Park.

It has a total of 18 solar panels, enhanced insulation, a car charging point and battery energy storage.

Sample images of one of the development’s other properties show what the home will look like when work is complete.

On entering the property, an L-shaped hallway provides a useful walk-in cupboard.

Double doors lead to the open-plan and modern lounge dining kitchen.

The lounge area is front-facing with plenty of space for soft furnishings, while there is also space for a family dining table.

The kitchen is fully fitted with a range of base and full-height units with Caesarstone work surfaces.

There is also a breakfast bar for casual dining.

Included are Bosch appliances such as a fridge freezer, electric oven, microwave and dishwasher.

The space has French doors leading to the rear garden.

There is also a utility room accessed via the kitchen.

The bungalow has four bedrooms.

The master suite benefits from a walk-through dressing area and an en-suite shower room with vanity sink unit.

All other bedrooms include double sliding door wardrobes with shelf and hanging space.

The fourth bedroom has a ceiling hatch accessing partially floored loft space.

A modern family bathroom with a four-piece suite completes the home.

It has a vanity unit with storage, a walk-in shower enclosure, a wall-mounted LED mirror and a heated towel rail.

Outside, the front garden has a paved pathway leading to the front door and a monobloc driveway with space for two cars.

There is also a single garage with a remote-controlled door.

To the rear is a large turfed garden surrounded by a fence or hedge.

The property in Monikie is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £450,000.