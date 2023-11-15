Last property available at exclusive Monikie development for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last property available at exclusive Monikie development for sale

The building is one of six energy efficient, detached bungalows.

By Ellidh Aitken
The bungalow will be move-in ready by the end of this year. Image: Yopa
The bungalow will be move-in ready by the end of this year. Image: Yopa

The final property available at an exclusive development in Monikie is for sale.

The four-bedroom bungalow at Rowanbank Place will be ready for move-in by the end of the year.

The building is one of six energy efficient, detached bungalows built by Strathmore Homes near Monikie Country Park.

It has a total of 18 solar panels, enhanced insulation, a car charging point and battery energy storage.

Sample images of one of the development’s other properties show what the home will look like when work is complete.

The home is due to be finished by the end of the year. Image: Yopa
The rear garden will be turf. Image: Yopa
The driveway is paved. Image: Yopa
The home is part of a development of six homes. Image: Yopa

On entering the property, an L-shaped hallway provides a useful walk-in cupboard.

Double doors lead to the open-plan and modern lounge dining kitchen.

The lounge area is front-facing with plenty of space for soft furnishings, while there is also space for a family dining table.

The kitchen is fully fitted with a range of base and full-height units with Caesarstone work surfaces.

There is also a breakfast bar for casual dining.

Included are Bosch appliances such as a fridge freezer, electric oven, microwave and dishwasher.

The space has French doors leading to the rear garden.

There is also a utility room accessed via the kitchen.

The living area is front-facing. Image: Yopa
The lounge dining kitchen is accessed by double doors. Image: Yopa
The room has plenty of space for a family dining table. Image: Yopa
The kitchen looks out onto the rear garden. Image: Yopa
The kitchen is modern and fully fitted. Image: Yopa
The kitchen comes with appliances. Image: Yopa
The utility room. Image: Yopa

The bungalow has four bedrooms.

The master suite benefits from a walk-through dressing area and an en-suite shower room with vanity sink unit.

All other bedrooms include double sliding door wardrobes with shelf and hanging space.

The fourth bedroom has a ceiling hatch accessing partially floored loft space.

A modern family bathroom with a four-piece suite completes the home.

It has a vanity unit with storage, a walk-in shower enclosure, a wall-mounted LED mirror and a heated towel rail.

The bedroom wing. Image: Yopa
The main bedroom has a walk-through wardrobe and en-suite. Image: Yopa
The en-suite. Image: Yopa
The en-suite has a separate shower. Image: Yopa
All other bedrooms have wardrobes with sliding doors. Image: Yopa
The bungalow has four bedrooms. Image: Yopa
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Yopa
The property will be in move-in condition. Image: Yopa
The family bathroom. Image: Yopa

Outside, the front garden has a paved pathway leading to the front door and a monobloc driveway with space for two cars.

There is also a single garage with a remote-controlled door.

To the rear is a large turfed garden surrounded by a fence or hedge.

The property in Monikie is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £450,000.

Conversation