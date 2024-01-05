Jim Freeman obituary: Daughter’s tribute to former rector of Dundee’s Lawside Academy

Jim Freeman, who was rector at Lawside Academy, Dundee, for 14 years, has died aged 89.

He came to Dundee in 1986 from Holyrood High School in Edinburgh where he had been depute rector.

Previously Jim had held senior posts at two other Edinburgh secondary schools after a number of years teaching, lecturing and developing science projects in East Africa.

After he retired from teaching, he volunteered for 13 years with Tayside Pre-Retirement Council, preparing others for retirement.

Dundee United

Jim, a Hibs supporter who became a Dundee United season-ticket holder, played golf at Ballumbie and with his wife, Agnes, travelled widely in retirement.

He was also an active member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Broughty Ferry, and for many years would take communion to care home residents.

Jim was born in Leith to James and Margaret Freeman. He had sisters, Rosa and Cathy, and brothers, George, John and Teddie, who sadly died in infancy.

He was educated at St Anthony’s junior secondary school and left aged 15 without Lower or Higher qualifications.

He joined the Post Office as a telegram messenger then was called up for National Service with the Royal Scots.

Korean War

He sailed to fight in the Korean War but en route was told he was too young to enter a theatre of war, so was dropped off at Hong Kong. He moved on to serve in Japan before eventually landing in Korea as part of the peacekeeping force.

On his return to Scotland he re-joined the Post Office, this time in Glasgow, before being transferred to Edinburgh.

He was being lined up to sit his Civil Service exams when a chance meeting with a distant relative changed his career path.

Despite his mother’s horror that he was giving up a secure job and pension, Jim had decided to attempt to gain entrance to university.

Teaching qualification

With a government grant and the assistance of a tutor, he studied for his Highers and was accepted to study chemistry at Edinburgh University, followed by a year’s teacher training at Moray House.

Towards the end of his training, Jim met his future wife, Agnes, who came from Northern Ireland but their courtship was to be long-distance because Jim took a teaching job in Uganda through the British Council.

He was then appointed to a post at Makerere University training science teachers to work across East Africa, a job with the added bonus of travel across Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

Africa

In 1970, Jim and Agnes married and settled in Uganda. The following year, when Idi Amin came to power, the UK Government advised the repatriation of women and children but Jim and Agnes stayed put.

Their daughter, Carol, was born in 1972 during a curfew in the country and the following year, the family sailed back to the UK via Durban, South Africa.

After Jim gained an MSc from the University of East Anglia, the family moved to Edinburgh where he became head of science at Gracemount High School before becoming assistant headteacher at Liberton High School.

Lawside Academy

Jim and Agnes also added to their family with the birth of sons Michael and Alasdair.

After a period as depute headteacher at Holyrood High School, the family moved to Dundee when Jim was appointed rector at Lawside.

His daughter, Carol, said: “One of the many gifts he gave those young people he taught and his own children was a belief and confidence that if we put the effort in, we could achieve; no doors are closed.

“He also valued the importance of colleagues at school and the wider headteachers’ community.

“Dad’s Christian and Catholic faith was important to him.

“He led by example and instilled in his children the values of kindness, compassion, respect, the list goes on.”

