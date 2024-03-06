Obituary: Jim Dunbar, artist, retired teacher and vintage vehicle enthusiast

Jim Dunbar, acclaimed artist, Riley classic car expert, and teacher has died at the age of 74.

He began life in what was then the Belgian Congo. The son of Fred and Elizabeth Dunbar, he spent his early years at Mombasa, where his parents were missionaries.

His parents had met in Kingsmuir when Fred was on a preaching and fundraising tour, following the death of his first wife.

Fred already had a son, Gordon. A daughter, Ruth, was born in Scotland before Jim became their youngest.

His early years were unsettled, travelling between Africa and Scotland, often being looked after by Christian families when his parents were on missionary work.

At the age of 12 he was sent alone to a family in upstate New York where the only highlight was winning his first art prize.

Back in Scotland, he found stability at Arbroath High School and principal teacher of art Bill Reid encouraged Jim to apply to art college in Dundee.

Jim had met his future wife, Laura, at school but the two were separated when he had to go to Africa to help his ailing parents.

When he returned, they reunited and Jim returned to Duncan of Jordanstone. He became student of the year as well as winning the RSA painting competition twice.

Jim and Laura married in 1971 and shortly after the birth of their first child, Lindsay in 1973, the three took off in a van to Europe on travelling scholarships.

They bought a cottage at St Vigeans on their return and created a studio for Jim. In 1976, daughter Beth was born and Jim began teacher training. They were joined by son, Andy, in 1982

He worked at Forfar Academy, Webster’s in Kirriemuir, then Arbroath High School.

Jim had a love of Riley cars. The firm stopped production in 1969 but Jim had the patience and expertise to recreate them.

Friend Gordon McAllan said: “Jim appreciated the beautiful lines of Rileys. He helped organise Scottish gatherings of owners and enthusiasts and proposed the formation of Scottish Riley Enthusiasts, having first consulted Victor Riley junior. Today, the SRE and Jim’s leadership are recognised around the Riley world.”

Jim, latterly of Carnoustie, continued to develop his work, changing from oils to watercolours, creating sculpture, pottery, stained glass, weaving and wood engraving.

Artist and friend Gordon Mitchell said: “Jim painted mainly outside and managed to replicate what he saw, including weather patterns and changing light.

“He was elected to the Royal Scottish Watercolour Society in 2007. After a spell as vice-president, he was elected president in 2016. In 2013, he was elected to Royal Glasgow Institute of the Fine Arts then in 2015, was elected to the Royal Watercolour Society.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.