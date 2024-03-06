Obituary: Jim Dunbar, artist, retired teacher and vintage vehicle enthusiast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Obituary: Jim Dunbar, artist, retired teacher and vintage vehicle enthusiast

He spent his early years in Africa, where his parents were missionaries, before studying at college in Dundee.

By Lorraine Wilson
Jim Dunbar at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in 1973.
Jim Dunbar at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in 1973.

Jim Dunbar, acclaimed artist, Riley classic car expert, and teacher has died at the age of 74.

He  began life in what was then the Belgian Congo. The son of Fred and Elizabeth Dunbar, he spent his early years at Mombasa, where his parents were missionaries.

His parents had met in Kingsmuir when Fred was on a preaching and fundraising tour, following the death of his first wife.

Fred already had a son, Gordon. A daughter, Ruth, was born in Scotland before Jim became their youngest.

His early years were unsettled, travelling between Africa and Scotland, often being looked after by Christian families when his parents were on missionary work.

Artist and former teacher Jim Dunbar has died.

At the age of 12 he was sent alone to a family in upstate New York where the only highlight was winning his first art prize.

Back in Scotland, he found stability at Arbroath High School and principal teacher of art Bill Reid encouraged Jim to apply to art college in Dundee.

Jim had met his future wife, Laura, at school but the two were separated when he had to go to Africa to help his ailing parents.

When he returned, they reunited and Jim returned to Duncan of Jordanstone. He became student of the year as well as winning the RSA painting competition twice.

Jim and Laura married in 1971 and shortly after the birth of their first child, Lindsay in 1973, the three took off in a van to Europe on travelling scholarships.

Jim Dunbar with one of his paintings at an exhibition at The Meffan, Forfar.

They bought a cottage at St Vigeans on their return and created a studio for Jim. In 1976, daughter Beth was born and Jim began teacher training. They were joined by son, Andy, in 1982

He worked at Forfar Academy, Webster’s in Kirriemuir, then Arbroath High School.

Jim had a love of Riley cars. The firm stopped production in 1969 but Jim had the patience and expertise to recreate them.

Jim Dunbar at the Scottish Transport Extravaganza at Glamis with his Bean Tin Special which he built himself on a 1934 Riley Special chassis.

Friend Gordon McAllan said: “Jim appreciated the beautiful lines of Rileys. He helped organise Scottish gatherings of owners and enthusiasts and proposed the formation of Scottish Riley Enthusiasts, having first consulted Victor Riley junior. Today, the SRE and Jim’s leadership are recognised around the Riley world.”

Jim, latterly of Carnoustie, continued to develop his work, changing from oils to watercolours, creating sculpture, pottery, stained glass, weaving and wood engraving.

Artist and friend Gordon Mitchell said: “Jim painted mainly outside and managed to replicate what he saw, including weather patterns and changing light.

Transom; an oil painting by Jim Dunbar.

“He was elected to the Royal Scottish Watercolour Society in 2007. After a spell as vice-president, he was elected president in 2016. In 2013, he was elected to Royal Glasgow Institute of the Fine Arts then in 2015, was elected to the Royal Watercolour Society.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation