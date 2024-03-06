Is £2.2m price tag for Fife primary school swimming lessons money down the drain?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is £2.2m price tag for Fife primary school swimming lessons money down the drain?

Councillors have been presented with a report outlining the costs of teaching Fife pupils to swim.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporter
Some councillors want to introduce swimming lessons in Fife primary schools
Fife primary school swimming lessons would cost £2.2m. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Reintroducing swimming lessons in Fife primary schools would cost £2.2 million a year, councillors have been told.

And there are concerns the move would effectively be “money down the drain”.

A report by head of education Shelagh McLean revealed it would cost almost £1m to hire swimming pools to provide lessons for the region’s 4,000 P6 pupils.

Swimming lessons in Fife primary schools stopped in 2015
Swimming lessons in Fife primary schools stopped in 2015.  Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Transporting children to the pools would cost £1.1m and an extra £970,000 would be needed to hire additional instructors.

Ms McLean’s report followed a call for swimming lessons to become part of PE lessons in primary schools.

The council pulled the plug on that part of the curriculum in 2015 following complaints it was taking too long to travel to and from pools and get children changed.

However, Liberal Democrat councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder raised a successful motion last year asking for the issue to be looked at.

No free swimming lessons in Fife

The Dunfermline councillor wants every child to be able to swim 25 metres by the time they leave primary school.

And she urged the council to press the Scottish Government for funding.

She added: “Children are not taught to swim in PE and some are making tragic headlines during the summer months.”

There are several other swimming programmes available through the council’s Active Schools programme and the Sports and Leisure Trust.

However, none of those are free so Ms McLean has recommended looking at ways to reduce cost and transport barriers.

And the education scrutiny committee has now called for further details.

‘It’s money down the drain’

However, East Neuk SNP councillor Alycia Hayes fears the price of lessons is too steep.

She said: “In an ideal world, I would fully back the idea that every child should have access to swim lessons within the school curriculum.

Councillor Alycia Hayes says the cost of swimming lessons in Fife primary schools is steep.

“But the bottom line is, that the cost of educating kids in swimming comes to £2.2m.

“Would that money be well spent?”

Swimming lessons are part of the curriculum in English schools.

However, Ms Hayes pointed out a third of English pupils still leave primary school unable to swim.

And far fewer have skills to save their own lives in the water.

She said: “It may be an obligatory part of education in England but it’s clearly not working there.

“It’s money down the drain.”

